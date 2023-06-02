Did you know that Noor Alfallah dated Clint Eastwood, Mick Jagger before Al Pacino? Here’s her dating history

Veteran Hollywood actor Al Pacino is reportedly expecting his fourth child, at the age of 83. As per the latest reports, the Godfather actor's 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is currently eight months pregnant. The reports published by Page Six suggest that the couple started dating in 2020 during the pandemic, and was spotted together for the first time in April 2022. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Noor was a friend of Al Pacino's 22-year-old daughter Olivia. It was the daughter who introduced the actor to his then-girlfriend.

However, the latest updates suggest that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah are no more together. If the reports are to be believed, the legendary actor is now planning to get a DNA test done on the baby. Noor has reportedly not informed Al about her pregnancy until she completed her 11th week. Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that Al Pacino's girlfriend has dated many famous and much-older men, in the past.

Now, let's have a look at Noor Alfallah's dating history...

Mick Jagger and Noor Alfallah's affair

According to the reports, Noor Alfallah dated Mick Jagger, the celebrated English singer in 2017, when he was 74 and she was merely 23. According to the Rolling Stone reports, the ex-couple met in Paris and instantly hit it off. "Mick still has his ­legendary charm but even the band were surprised someone as young and beautiful as Noor came to Paris to see him. They are both single and seemed to have a lot of fun together. Mick is showing absolutely no sign of slowing down," a source confirmed to Rolling Stone, at that time.

Noor's relationship with Clint Eastwood

As per the latest updates, Noor Alfallah has allegedly dated the senior actor-filmmaker Clint Eastwood for a while. The rumours about the former couple's alleged affair started doing rounds in 2019 when Eastwood was 88 and Noor was 25, after they were spotted together several times. But later, she denied dating the legendary actor in a chat with Dailymail. "There is no relationship, we're not dating. We're family friends, and my family was there and that's it," she stated.

Noor Alfallah and Nicolas Bergguren

Al Pacino's girlfriend, who is described as a film producer on IMDb, has also dated multi-billionaire Nicolas Bergguren for some time. Even though it has been speculated that Noor Alfallah was still in a relationship with Mick Jagger when she met Bergguren for the first time, she never shied away from gushing about the property tycoon on her official Instagram handle. She even called him 'partner in crime' as she took to her Instagram handle and wished Nicolas Bergguren his birthday, in 2018. The duo reportedly continued their bond till 2021, even after Noor Alfallah started dating Al Pacino.

Noor's early life

For the unversed, Noor Alfallah was born to a Kuwaiti father and an American mother. According to LinkedIn, her father Falah N Alfallah is the founder of an investment firm named ThirtyOneCapital Inc, which is based in California. As per the reports, Noor graduated from UCLA, with a Master's degree in Film and TV Production.

