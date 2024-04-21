ILLIT announces adorable fandom name; know how it came to be

ILLIT is the newest girl group on the K-pop ground and they have created headlines already. This rookie girl group has left a name on the scene with their addictive music and style in such a short time.

ILLIT with their debut album has created a new wave in the world of K-pop and the moment fans were awaiting arrived as the group finally announced their fandom name.

ILLIT reveals an adorable official fandom name; know what it means

ILLIT is the rookie girl group that debuted under BELIFT LAB this year and has already started setting the K-pop scene with their achievements and name. The girl group even new has shown its capabilities the minute they entered the game.

On this day, ILLIT has announced the name of its official fandom. ILLIT connects with its fans through Weverse (fans and idols interactions app by HYBE). Today, during a Weverse live the girl group unveiled its official fandom name.

ILLIT revealed the fandom name by revealing the letters one by one drawn on a sheet of paper. The name of ILLIT's fandom name is LILLY. Like their group's name, the fandom name also has a double 'L'.

LILLY, the name is inspired by the flower Lily. The ILLIT members went on to explain the meaning of the fandom name in the live. LILLY stands for ‘love that doesn’t change’. The idea depicts that the love shared by ILLIT and its fans LILLY will never change in the times to come.

ILLIT has come up with a cute name that resonates with their group’s image. The group in its rookie era has sweet girl energy. Fans loved the fandom name and its meaning.

Know who is ILLIT

ILLIT is a rookie girl group under BELIFT LAB, which is a label under HYBE. The group has five members Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha.

ILLIT made its debut with the release of EP SUPER REAL ME on March 25, 2024. Their lead song Magnetic has already earned the rookie group their first entry on Billboard Global 200 and Excl. US charts. The group has also become the fastest K-pop group to enter the Billboard Hot 100 with Magnetic.

