Beyonce is all set to etch her name in the French history. The 42-year-old singer, songwriter, and businesswoman is among the several French and foreign personalities selected for 2024’s latest edition of the French Larousse dictionary.

First published in 1905, Petit Larousse Illustré is an encyclopedic dictionary that has added 150 new words to its 2025 edition, as per the France24 report. A jury selects the names from a yearly list of 150 words and people who are well-known in French-speaking areas. Renowned for its comprehensive coverage of language and culture, the Larousse dictionary has a yearly practice of adding notable words and figures to its pages.

According to the French weekly magazine Le Point, Carine Girac-Marinier, head of Larousse's dictionaries and encyclopedias, many of the words "reflect concerns, developments or strong movements this year."

How is Beyonce’s name listed in the French dictionary?

Boeyonce’s name is being listed as a proper noun in the dictionary under the description “American singer of R&B and pop.” It comes as a recognition of her Louisiana Creole heritage.

Boeyonce's name is being listed as a proper noun in the dictionary under the description "American singer of R&B and pop." It comes as a recognition of her Louisiana Creole heritage.

Popular as Queen Bey, she is touted to be one of the most significant cultural figures of the 21st century. Born in Houston in 1981, Beyonce's maternal grandparents were French-speaking Louisiana Creoles with their roots in New Iberia. The pop icon is descended from French military commander and Abenaki chief Jean-Vincent d'Abbadie, Baron de Saint-Castin, as well as Acadian militia officer Joseph Broussard, who was banished to French Louisiana following the expulsion of the Acadian. Marie-Françoise Trahan, Beyoncé's fourth great-grandmother, was born in Bangor, on Belle Île, France, in 1774.

Other celebrities included in the list are actor Cate Blanchett, filmmaker Christopher Nolan, and NBA player LeBron James, among others.

How does Beyonce’s career look at the moment?

Beyonce released her latest album, her seventh studio album in 2022, Renaissance. It is the first part of her much-awaited upcoming trilogy. With the album’s first single Break My Soul, Beyoncé became the first artist in Hot 100 history to have at least 20 top10s as a solo artist and ten as a member of a group as she joined Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson.

In 2023, Beyonce performed a private show in Dubai which met with criticism from a group of people since homosexuality is banned in UAE. After she announced her Renaissance World Tour in February of the same year, she briefly became the highest-grossing tour by a female artist. A few months later, in November, she released her documentary concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé featuring her new song, My House, in the end credits and documents the planning and execution of the tour.

In 2024, Beyoncé ventured into business, added a new feather to her hat, and proved to the world why it is labeled the “Queen Bey.” She launched her hair care brand Cécred. She also announced the second part of her trilogy project in February 2024 and released the first two songs from the project, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages. The former marked her career’s highest chart debut, her ninth number-one single, and her 13th overall on the Billboard Hot 100.

