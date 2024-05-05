NCIS Cast Talk About Upcoming Anticipated Finale of Season 21; Say It Has 'Some Intense Stuff'

Fans of the drama show NCIS can rejoice since the cast members have shared some insider details on how the season 21 finale will unfold. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at THE CBS Fall Schedule Celebration, the leading stars of the show teased that the finale would include very intense scenes.

NCIS cast says the finale would be intense

Brien Dietzen, who plays Dr Jimmy Palmar in this police procedural drama, informs ET that the finale is not to be missed. He acknowledges that the show would have intense moments, unlike something that has been already done on the show. “There is some intense stuff, and when I say intense, I mean intense, like it's stuff that we haven't hit in a long, long time as far as the life and death that is happening within this episode,” said Dietzen, who has been a member of the show’s cast since the debut.

Katrina Law, who appears on screen as Jessica, agrees to this. According to her, the finale would leave the viewers at the edge of their seats and would be a great buildup for the next season. The show was renewed for a 22nd season last month, while season 21 was midway. Law continues that this remains her favorite episode from the season since a lot of “soul searching” goes on throughout the finale.



Rocky Carroll, who plays the role of Naval Criminal Investigative Service's (NCIS) director, Lon Vance, says that his character has made certain personal and professional decisions, which could define Vance's arc going forward in the show.

Agent Timothy McGee’s actor Sean Murray divulges some details about anticipated deaths on screen since the show is known for frequently killing characters. "We got some agents in trouble, we got no problem killing people," said Murray. But the fans have been informed that the character won’t be Kasie Hines. “Not me though, I'm too cute to kill,” says Diana Reasonover, who plays Hines on the screen.

A prequel called NCIS: Original slated for release this year

NCIS is a long-running police procedural drama that is currently on its run for the 21st season and features a cohort of special agents in this investigative service. NCIS is the first series of this larger franchise, which features several spinoffs like NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. An upcoming spinoff that acts as the prequel to the series, called NCIS: Origins is slated for release later this year. The prequel would chronicle the story of a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he starts his career in NCIS.

