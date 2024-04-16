ILLIT has created history with their debut song, Magnetic. The girl group has managed to become the fastest K-pop act to enter the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song serves as the title track from their first-ever mini album, SUPER REAL ME, released earlier in 2024.

ILLIT ranks 91 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

On April 16, 2024, the official social media page for Billboard charts announced that ILLIT has ranked 91 in this week’s Hot 100 list. This marks as the group’s first career entry on the chart with the song Magnetic from their debut mini album, SUPER REAL ME. Moreover, the group has created history by being the fastest K-pop act to enter the chart, which is considered one of the most prestigious lists in the music industry. The Billboard Hot 100 focuses on the songs that are particularly popular and gaining traction in the United States.

Additionally, the group has also grabbed some of the top spots in the global charts. In the Billboard Global (excluding US) chart, the group took the third spot while securing the sixth spot on the Billboard Global 200. The group has seen phenomenal commercial success ever since its debut. Both domestically and internationally, they have started to garner immense success and enter some of the major charts that even veteran K-pop groups have difficulty doing.

More about the K-pop girl group ILLIT

On March 25, 2023, ILLIT made their anticipated debut with the first mini-album, SUPER REAL ME. Along with the album, they also released the music video for the title track, Magnetic. Including Magnetic, the album contains a total of four songs. The B-side tracks include My World, Midnight Fiction, and Lucky Girl Syndrome. Moreover, a debut showcase was also held on the same day for the group where they performed the song, My World in front of a live audience.

ILLIT is a newly formed girl group that was announced earlier by HYBE and BELIFT LAB. The members of the group appeared in R U NEXT? the collaborative survival show between HYBE and JTBC in 2023. Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha were selected as the members of the group through the show. The group also made an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week 2024.

