Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Ending Of The Idea Of You

The Idea of You is Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine's recent film that has gained all the love in the world. The highly acclaimed movie revolves around a 40-year-old single mom who finds love with a man who is much younger than her. Hathaway plays the character of Solène, who is a single mom. And the young and hot band singer Hayes is portrayed by Nicholas Gilitzine. The movie was released on Prime Video on May 2, 2024, and since then it has been gaining a tremendous amount of love for showcasing the idea of falling in love with an older person. While fans love the movies, here’s what happened to Solène and Hayes’ relationship at the end of The Idea of You.

What happened to Hayes and Solène at the end of The Idea of You?

The idea of you has been swooning till the final moment. Based on Robin Lee's novel of the same name, the film has captured moviegoers with its love narrative. Notably, there is chemistry between Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. The film tells the love story of Solène and Hayes. Solène, who learns a new part of herself as they fall in love and travel the world together.

Of course, their relationship is not without its challenges, as Solène contends with the invasive attention that comes with dating a celebrity, as well as the criticism surrounding their age gap. What exactly happens to their love story? Here's everything you need to know about the open-ended conclusion: The two break up in the movie. Though Solène and Hayes begin an international love affair as she travels with him on his worldwide tour, things take a turn during a holiday in the South of France.

Solène meets Hayes and his bandmates beside the pool, gushing over his romantic gesture at Coachella, where he dedicated their song Closer to her. However, the beautiful moment is cut short when his bandmate Oliver reveals that they do this with all the girls they have feelings for, or, in Hayes' case, women, implying that Solène isn't the first older woman he's dated.

The film then flashes forward five years. Solène is still working at her art gallery and appears to be unmarried. She is shown using Zoom to connect with her daughter, Izzy, who appears to be in Chicago. One night, while switching through the channels on TV, she comes across Hayes on The Graham Norton Show. Hayes has not only matured, but he now looks to be a solo musician, performing the music he desired earlier in the film. As Hayes sings about a former love, Solène glances longingly at the TV, implying that she still has feelings for him.

Following his performance, Hayes informs host Graham Norton that he's taking a much-needed break from touring, implying that he'll be spending some time in Los Angeles to see someone. The next scene shows Solène returning to her art gallery, visibly nervous, as she wonders if Hayes will attend. As she works in her office, she flinches as the door jingles open and her assistant speaks with someone. She abruptly exits her office, only to discover Hayes turning around. The two exchange a smile before the screen fades to black. Though it is unknown what occurs next, it appears that the two may eventually find their way back together.

What is The Idea of You about?

The film business simply cannot get enough of delicious rom-com novels, and The Idea of You is no exception! Written by Robinne Lee and rumored to be inspired by Harry Styles, the film follows 40-year-old single mother Sophie (Anne Hathaway), who brings their daughter to Coachella at the request of her ex-husband. Things take an unexpected turn when she begins a romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the frontman of boyband August Moon.

The Idea of You, directed by Michael Showalter, promises to highlight women of all ages who take responsibility for their lives. And hey, if that means starting a romantic relationship with one of the hottest pop singers, women must have a great time growing up.

Anne Hathaway starrer The Idea of You revolves around Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mother who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the world's hottest boy band. As Solène has to step in to chaperone her teenage daughter's trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex cancels at the last minute, she meets Hayes by coincidence. Right there was an instant, unmistakable chemistry. As they embark on a whirlwind affair, Hayes' superstar status presents inevitable hurdles to their relationship, and Solène quickly realizes that living in the spotlight may be more than she bargained for.

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine starrer rom-com The Idea of You was released on Prime Video on May 2, 2024.

