Is James Cordon and Ruth Jones' Series Gavin and Stacey Getting Special Christmas Episode? Duo Reveals

James Cordon put all the speculations over Gavin and Stacey’s finale to rest by announcing that the sitcom would get a very special final episode on Christmas. Cordon, who stars as Neil Smith in the series, wrote "It's official! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey,” on Instagram.

Gavin and Stacy will get a finale on Christmas day

Cordon posed with Ruth Jones, who plates Nessa Jenkins in the show, holding the script of the finale episode. “See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James,” the caption read. The comment section was brimming with viewers celebrating this announcement. “Aaaaaaawesome news!!” commented Julia Morris, a comedian and TV presenter. “Yaaaaaaaas …. bring it on,” said radio presenter Angie Greaves.

A report from Deadline in February revealed that the new episode would feature most of the members from the original cast, which includes Matthew Horne and Joanna Page, who play the titular Gavin and Stacey. Other members who are set to reprise their roles include Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, and Larry Lamb.

Gavin and Stacy left on a cliffhanger in 2019's special episode

The show premiered in 2007 and was a breakout hit for BBC Three before being shifted to BBC One. Gavin and Stacy ran through 2010 and made a return in 2019 as a Christmas special episode. It achieved a record-breaking viewership, with 11.6 million people watching the show.

The story features the titular characters who face a cultural shock upon meeting in person. While Gavin and Stacy have a very strong bond, how they overcome the cultural differences becomes a plot point. We see Smith and Jenkins, who share a complex history, have a comedic clash too.

2019’s Christmas special episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Jenkins, affectionately called Nessa, ready to rekindle a romantic relationship with Smith aka Smithy, whose response was not shown. The upcoming plot line will be picked from this moment and will conclude the story of these characters.

