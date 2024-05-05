Imtiaz Ali reveals how Amar Singh Chamkila’s song Vida Karo was made; recalls AR Rahman said THIS to Irshad Kamil

The movie Amar Singh Chamkila, which was released on OTT last month, has touched the hearts of the audience. Apart from the performances of the lead actors, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the Imtiaz Ali directorial has received immense love for its music.

In a recent interview, Imtiaz Ali shared an anecdote from the making of the beautiful song Vida Karo. He also recalled music composer AR Rahman playfully telling lyricist Irshad Kamil that he made people cry.

Imtiaz Ali shares how Amar Singh Chamkila’s song Vida Karo was made with AR Rahman and Irshad Kamil

In a recent conversation with Radio Nasha, Imtiaz Ali described the making of the Amar Singh Chamkila song Vida Karo as “magical.” Sharing the story, the director revealed that he and lyricist Irshad Kamil were about to leave AR Rahman’s studio when the composer came and sat at his piano at 2:30 in the night. He continued, “Irshad and I sat, and Rahman sir said to switch off the lights and light up candles so that we could enjoy the process.”

Imtiaz disclosed that they were discussing old films and songs from Guru Dutt’s movies when AR Rahman started playing the tune on his piano. Imtiaz said that they were basically “jamming,” and he was just enjoying it as an audience. He mentioned that after that, the lines were written by Irshad Kamil, and the song was created within almost 45 minutes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Imtiaz further recalled that when they started recording the track the same night, some people started crying in the studio, which was something that had never happened before. He also remembered AR Rahman playfully saying, ‘What have you done, Irshad Kamil? You're making people cry.’

Speaking about getting Arijit Singh to sing Vida Karo, Imtiaz stated that it was AR Rahman’s suggestion. Imtiaz remarked, “There is a certain gravitas to the way a music composer sings his own song because he can feel it that much. Sometimes you need a singer who can get to that same level of attachment to the melody.” He said that Arijit Singh manages to do that very beautifully and truthfully.

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila can be streamed on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Imtiaz Ali discusses ‘caste battle’ scene in Amar Singh Chamkila; ‘I don’t want to beat that drum...’