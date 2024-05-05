How Is Zendaya's Met Gala Dress Coming Along; Find Out Here

Zendaya's stylist just revealed shocking news: she hasn't gotten her dress created for the big occasion yet! Not only that, but the event is in just four days. How about getting right down to the wire? However, stylist Law Roach doesn't appear that concerned. He told The New York Times in an interview on Thursday, May 2, that they won't even start fitting the dress until Saturday, just two days before the gala on Monday, May 6.



Roach spilled some more beans, revealing that he hadn't even laid eyes on Zendaya's dress yet! He explained that they've been super busy with two press tours for Dune 2 and Challengers, plus they've snagged two Vogue covers. With all that going on, the dress hasn't even been made yet. They won't even start fitting it until May 4.



Zendaya, who's 27 years old, is gearing up for her comeback to the Met steps after a five-year break. The last time she graced the event was in 2019, when she embraced the Camp theme with a stunning light-up Cinderella ball gown by Tommy Hilfiger. Can't wait to see what she brings to the table this time!

Zendaya's Met Gala Journey

Zendaya's journey at the Met Gala started back in 2015 when she made her debut in a stunning custom Fausto Puglisi dress, all inspired by the theme of the year, China: Through the Looking Glass.



In an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on April 23, Zendaya spilled the beans, confessing that while the Met Gala is thrilling, it also comes with a bit of terror. Seems like even the biggest stars get butterflies before stepping onto that iconic red carpet!



Zendaya opened up about her feelings regarding the Met Gala, saying that walking up those famous steps can be quite intimidating. She mentioned that she hasn't been back for about four or five years, so it feels like her first time returning to the Met in a long while.



She also shared insights into her creative process with her stylist, Law Roach, whom she's been collaborating with since she was just 14. Zendaya sees fashion as a form of creativity, akin to creating characters. Even during press tours, she views it as a way to keep that creative spirit alive beyond the film. She expressed how she enjoys creating these characters because, despite her being naturally shy and introverted, it allows her to step into different personas. For instance, she described herself as the woman who wears a green suit, indicating that clothes can transform her into a character for a day.



Zendaya's Met Gala looks have always been showstoppers, and fans are eagerly anticipating what she'll wear this year. With her history of stunning outfits, there's no doubt that whatever she chooses will be amazing.

Met Gala 2024: A glance at the Theme, Dress Code, and Costume Institute Exhibit

The theme for this year's Met Gala is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, drawing inspiration from J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name. The dress code is The Garden of Time, leaving plenty of room for creativity and interpretation. While there haven't been any hints dropped about Zendaya's look yet, fans can expect it to be nothing short of spectacular.



The Costume Institute exhibit at the Met Gala will showcase around 250 items, highlighting the rich history of fashion. Among them are 15 particularly noteworthy pieces, such as an elegant 1877 Charles Frederick Worth silk satin ball gown. These exhibits offer a fascinating journey through over 400 years of fashion evolution.

Zendaya has been making waves on the red carpet this year, showcasing her unique style at every turn. During the press tours for both Dune: Part Two and Challengers, she's stayed true to the event themes.



For instance, at the London premiere of Dune, Zendaya turned heads in a futuristic archival Mugler robot suit from 1995. The outfit featured daring butt-baring cutouts, creating a striking look that certainly grabbed attention. However, Zendaya later revealed that the outfit was so constricting that it made her feel light-headed. Despite the discomfort, she rocked the look with confidence and style.



Zendaya's fashion game hasn't slowed down during the Challengers events either. She's served up some truly unforgettable tennis-inspired looks that have left fans in awe. From rocking chic tennis whites to stepping out in stilettos adorned with tennis balls pierced through the heels, Zendaya has shown that she's not afraid to push the boundaries and make a statement on the red carpet. Each appearance has been a jaw-dropping moment that further solidifies her status as a style icon.

