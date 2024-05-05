Kendrick Lamar Drops Second Drake Diss Track Titled 6:16 In LA; Feud Ignites As Latter Responds

The feud between hip-hop heavyweights Kendrick Lamar and Drake continues to heat up. On Friday, May 3rd, Lamar released a new diss track titled 6:16 in LA, marking his second such song in a week targeting the Canadian rapper.

The announcement of the new track was made through an Instagram Reel. A single black Maybach glove was shown, symbolizing Rick Ross, the founder of the hip-hop label Maybach Music Group, who entered the rap beef the previous week. The post had a simple caption: 6:16 in LA. The title of the new track, 6:16 in LA, mocks Drake's well-known timestamp songs, like 2023's 8 AM in Charlotte and 2015's 5 AM in Toronto.

Kendrick Lamar drops new diss track aimed at Drake

The war of words between rap titans Kendrick Lamar and Drake continues to escalate. Just days after his diss track Euphoria topped the charts, Lamar dropped another fiery song titled 6:16 in LA. It was produced by Jack Antonoff, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding drama.

The title itself is seen as a subtle jab at Drake, referencing the format he popularized on his latest album, For All the Dogs. The opening lines of Lamar's latest track set the tone for the direct and unapologetic approach he takes toward Drake.

In the first verse, Lamar questions someone's authenticity, rapping, "I think someone’s lying. I smell somebody lying." Throughout the song, Lamar doesn't shy away from attacking Drake, addressing his every move since the beef began on Like That.

Lamar also targets Drake for involving Lamar's manager, Anthony Saleh, in the feud. He refers to Drake's team and management with biting lines like, "Have you ever thought OVO is working for me?" The track culminates in a stinging insult where Lamar calls Drake a "fake bully."

Drake was quick to respond to Kendrick Lamar's initial diss on Metro Boomin and Future’s Like That. On April 19, 2024, he released Push Ups, a track that seemingly addresses Lamar's verse and continues the feud. Drake took another shot at Lamar with Taylor Made Freestyle, an aggressive track that further ignited the rivalry.

On April 30, 2024, Kendrick Lamar released Euphoria, a powerful 6-minute takedown of Drake. The track contains lines that cut deep, with Lamar accusing Drake of being manipulative and dishonest. In one of the most searing moments, Lamar raps, "A pathetic master manipulator, I can smell the tales on you now / You’rе not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of being accepted."

Lamar also warns that if Drake were "street smart," he would realize that "twenty" of his "entourage" are looking to "hustle" him.

As the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake intensifies, fans are left wondering where the saga will lead next.

Drake releases fiery Family Matters track in response to Kendrick Lamar's diss

Drake has fired back at Kendrick Lamar's recent diss tracks, Euphoria and 6:16 In LA, with a scathing new song titled Family Matters. The Canadian rapper didn't waste time hitting back with a seven-minute song filled with cutting lyrics and intense visuals.

The full music video for Family Matters dropped on YouTube and features Drake's hometown, Toronto, as its backdrop. The song incorporates three distinct beat changes throughout its seven minutes.

In the opening segment, a van labeled "GKMC" is seen being towed around Toronto before it is eventually crushed in a junkyard. This serves as a visual metaphor for Drake's intent to dismantle Kendrick's recent diss tracks. When the second beat drops, the video shifts to a black-and-white scene set inside a hearse, a dramatic lead-in to the verbal shots that Drake is about to unleash.

Finally, in the third segment, Drake makes his on-screen appearance at Toronto's famous Chinese restaurant, New Ho King. This restaurant became a point of interest after Kendrick mentioned it in his diss track, but now Drake uses it to take back the narrative.

He also showcases his recent acquisition of several highly sought-after pieces from Pharrell's collection through the JOOPITER auction. The rapper also addresses a recent controversy involving Tupac's estate, which threatened to sue him over AI-generated vocals, by pointing out that he now owns the iconic $1 million bejeweled ring famously worn by Tupac.

Drake doesn't hold back in his lyrical content. Toward the end of Family Matters, he accuses Kendrick Lamar of domestic violence and suggests that Kendrick hired a crisis PR firm to cover up a history of abusive behavior. He even questions why Kendrick and his long-time partner haven't married yet, given that they've been engaged since 2015.

With Family Matters, Drake aims to shift the spotlight back onto himself while challenging Kendrick's public image. It remains to be seen how Kendrick will respond, but this latest track from Drake has certainly ignited the feud.

