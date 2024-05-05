Mean Girls Completes 20 Years: From Rachel McAdams To Lindsay Lohan, Where Are They Now?

“On Wednesdays, we wear pink!” This line from two decades back will immediately take you to the “Girl World.” It has been 20 years since Mean Girls was released and became a cult classic instantly.

Directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey, the 2004 teen comedy film stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried. Mean Girls centers on Cady Heron (Lohan), a simple unsophisticated teenager who spends years homeschooling in Africa before being admitted to an American high school. Heron makes quick friends with two misfits, and the three of them devise a scheme to get vengeance on Regina George (McAdams), the head of the coveted group known as the Plastics.

As per People, Lohan and McAdams would be open to creating a sequel and the former “wants to do another (Mean Girls) and has a good relationship with her former cast members.” So, where is the cast now 20 years later? Let us find it out.

Lindsay Lohan

Four successful Disney films later, Lohan starred in Mean Girls and cemented her status as a teen idol and a critically acclaimed Hollywood actor as well.

After the success of Mean Girls, Lohan ventured into the music industry and released two studio albums followed by a few comedy films and independent films including Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005), Just My Luck (2006), A Prairie Home Companion (2006), Bobby (2006), Chapter 27 (2007), and Georgia Rule (2007). Following this, she began struggling personally with going in and out of courts and rehabilitation centers till 2015.

She, then, opened three beach clubs in Greece featured in the 2019 MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club and signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix recently. She was last seen in rom-coms Falling for Christmas (2022) and Irish Wish (2024).

Rachel McAdams

After making her Hollywood film debut with The Hot Chick in 2002, she rose to global fame the same year with Mean Girls and cemented herself as one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood with the 2005 romantic movie The Notebook alongside Ryan Gosling.

McAdams has starred in numerous critically acclaimed and massive box-office hits including Sherlock Holmes (2009), Midnight in Paris (2011), The Vow (2012), About Time (2013), and Spotlight (2015), for which she earned an Oscar nomination, and Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016) and its sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), among others.

She was last seen in the 2023 coming-of-age film Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret and the American sitcom Dave the same year.

Lacey Chabert

Before starring in Mean Girls, Lacey Nicole Chabert was already a teen star with her performances in All My Children (1970-2011), Party of Five (1994-2000), Lost in Space (1998), Not Another Teen Movie (2001), and Daddy Day Care (2003).

She has also been the voice behind numerous animated shows and films since her childhood days including The Wild Thornberrys (1998-2004), Rugrats Go Wild (2003), Family Guy Season 1, and All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017), among others.

Chabert was last seen in the 2023 television movies A Merry Scottish Christmas and Haul out the Holly: Lit Up and is awaiting the premiere of her much-awaited unscripted television show Celebrations with Lacey Chabert where she serves as the executive producer as well.

Amanda Seyfried

The 38-year-old actor, singer, and songwriter debuted in the world of acting at the age of 15 with the CBS soap opera As the World Turns (1999-2001). However, she rose to prominence with her performance in Mean Girls which marks her debut in Hollywood cinema.

Since then, there has been no looking back for Seyfried. She is popular for her roles in UPN show Veronica Mars (2004-2006), HBO’s Big Love (2006-2011), Mamma Mia! (2008) and its sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018), Red Riding Hood (2011), In Time (2011), Les Misérables (2012), and A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014), among others.

Seyfried earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in the 2021 Mank and a Primetime Emmy Award for her performance in The Dropout. She was last seen in David Joseph Craig and Brian Crano’s I Don’t Understand You which was released this March.

