Victoria Beckham Drops Lovely Wishes For Husband David Beckham on His 49th Birthday: 'You Are Our Everything'

To celebrate the birthday of her husband and former star footballer David Beckham, former posh spice Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to wish him a very happy birthday. As David turned 49 this year, Victoria shared insights into how they were celebrating the star’s birthday.

Victoria Beckham's wish for hubby David Beckham

“Happy birthday David. I love us getting really old together!” wrote Victoria in the caption, alongside sharing the picture of them cuddling. “The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much,” she further credited him with the caption. The second shot featured the couple romantically embracing each other.

On her Instagram stories, Victoria shared the BTS images of David’s birthday celebration, which was an intimate party only consisting of the couple and their children: Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. The party took place at Canton Blue, a Cantonese restaurant situated in The Peninsula London, with a backdrop of ballons, as seen in the photos posted by Victoria.

Brooklyn, their eldest child, was not present at the party, but the former footballer did not miss the chance to wish his father a happy birthday. Brooklyn shared some old shots of him with his father, captioning them, "Happy birthday to the best dad in the world x love you so much dad."

Earlier in the day, Victoria shared a shot of her husband working out in the gym. “Birthday work out,” the text read. This only comes a few weeks after Victoria celebrated her 50th birthday, with a party that was studded with Hollywood A-listers.

The world surprisingly saw a Spice Girl reunion at the party, where Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C, and Emma Bunton alongside Victoria sang a few of their hits. In one of the key moments of the night, Victoria could be seen being escorted out of the party on David’s back, because of the former's leg injury.

Victoria and David Beckham's meet-cute story:

Victoria and David Beckham met each other in 1997 at the heights of their career, as Victoria had already established herself as a singer and a member of a record-breaking group while David was a renowned football star. The two began a romantic relationship soon after and got married in 1999. The couple remains one of the most influential and prominent ones even in current times and has made a sports and fashion empire since their first encounter.

