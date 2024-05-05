Watch: Yash fixes wife Radhika Pandit’s hair and proves he’s perfect definition of green flag

Rocking Star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are among a few of the most celebrated couples in the Sandalwood industry. The couple always shares glimpses of their moments of laughter and love with their adorable kids on social media.

Now, a video has surfaced online where Yash is seen fixing his wife Radhika's hair, and their memory together is beyond priceless.

Yash's adorable gesture for his wife Radhika Pandit is all things romantic

In a throwback video on Instagram, Yash and Radhika can be seen together as they pose for a photoshoot. During the shoot, Yash is seen looking towards Radhika, fixing her hair. The couple have a romantic moment as look at each other for a while. Later, Radhika is seen flaunting a gentle smile, posing with Yash and they create a picture-perfect moment together.

Soon after the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and expressed their happiness and love for the beautiful couple. A fan wrote, "This couple is increasing my expectations to very high level." Another one wrote, Brother, this is a wonderful couple in the South."

More about Yash and Radhika

Yash and Radhika Pandit worked together in 2005 on a television show titled Nanda Gokula. They developed feelings for each other while working together. After dating for quite some time, the couple tied the nuptial knot on December 9, 2016.

So far, the Sandalwood stars have collaborated on several projects, including Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, Moggina Manasu, Drama, and Santhu Straight Forward.

On the personal front, the beautiful and inspiring couple are parents to two beautiful children, a son named Yatharv, and a daughter, Ayra.

See Radhika's post with Yash and their adorable kids

Yash on the work front

Yash is currently gearing up for his another high-octane project after KGF titled Toxic- A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, which is helmed by Malayalam director Geetu Mohandas. As per reports, the first leg of the production has been commenced in Bangalore with a large number of technicians and crew involved to make it another magnum opus.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was set to be a part of the project, has exited due to an unavailable schedule. Now, makers have approached Nayanthara to play a crucial role in the film.

Toxic will also reportedly star Shruti Haasan and Kiara Advani. It is touted to be a gangster drama featuring Rocking Star Yash in his dynamic avatar. The action thriller flick is slated to hit the theaters on April 10, 2025.

