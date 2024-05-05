Johnny Depp Bears No 'Animosity Towards Anybody' As He Moves On With His Life in London, Source Reveals

Actor Johnny Depp bears “no animosity towards” anyone and is taking advantage of “a better headspace” right now, a source reports to PEOPLE, as his film Jeanne du Barry is rolling out for a theatrical release in the US. Depp, who was part of a highly publicized defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022, is prioritizing his health and well-being more these days, the source adds.

Johnny Depp's Jeanne du Barry receives a theatrical release in the US

Depp is very excited for the fans to watch this period drama, which was first premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The film, which was entirely done in French, received a standing ovation at the festival and was resound with critical acclaim. Jeanne du Barry is directed by Maïwenn, who also stars in the film.

"He did the entire film in French. It was a good challenge," the source informs the publication. He is also currently working on the post-production elements for his directorial ventual Modi, a biopic of the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Al Pacino has joined on board as the co-producer of the film.

As the source mentions his creative ventures keep him occupied and in good spirits. “He got a new haircut, he looked polished and clean-cut. He’s lost weight. He’s feeling and looking healthier," the source adds further. Depp is currently situated in London and is focused on moving forward. Distractions surround the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, therefore there remains no time for him to “reminisce on that darker period.” "There’s no animosity toward anybody," explains the source.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle

It was in 2022 when Depp and Heard faced each other in a heated defamation trial in Virginia. As the case unfolded on cameras, a lot of inside details came out about Depp and Heard’s relationship, and both accused the other of abuse. The jury sided in Depp’s favor, and Heard had to pay $1 million in the settlement. The aftermath saw the Aquaman actress sell her California residence and move to Madrid with her 3-year-old daughter.

As for Depp, he is not necessarily looking to get into a romantic relationship at the moment, the source reveals, as the actor finds himself too busy amidst all the creative projects he has undertaken.

