Alex Hall is an internet personality who began her career as a real estate agent in Selling the OC. These days, she has been making headlines for her alleged relationship with Tyler Stanaland. Earlier, Stanaland's ex-wife, Brittany Snow, accused Alex Hall of being involved with Tyler Stanaland while Snow and Stanaland were married. But in a new social media post, Hall sets the record straight and reveals where she stands with her Selling the O.C. co-star Stanaland. The 34-year-old real estate agent slammed Snow for cheating allegations in a lengthy post.

Alex Hall slams cheating allegations against Tyler Stanaland

Alex Hall is clarifying her relationship with Tyler Stanaland. Last month, Stanaland's ex-wife Brittany Snow accused Alex Hall of being in a relationship with Stanaland while he was married to Snow. After a month, the Selling the OC star asked if she had been a counterpart to someone else's infidelity.

Taking to Instagram, Hall posted a camera picture along with the caption, "This post is meant to clarify and set the record straight on recent allegations that appear to be aimed at me. I personally never did anything deceitful in a relationship. I have never been an ally to someone who is cheating in their own relationship. PERIOD. As a woman who has been on the receiving end of infidelity, I would never want another woman to go through that- or put myself in a situation causing that."

Hall then urged supporters to remember that people who are living their lives in the public eye or media also have real lives and feelings just like anyone else. She then requested not to believe these false narratives that go against her core values. She ended her statement by wishing nothing but the best for everyone involved in the story.

Brittany Snow accused Tyler Stanaland of cheating with Alex Hall

Last month on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Brittany Snow opened up about her split with Tyler Stanaland. In conversation with host Alexander Cooper, she spoke about the on-screen kiss between Alex Hall and Stanaland.

When Cooper asked Snow if she was aware of what was going on, she said, "They took up a lot of energy, emotion, time, and real estate in my head. I don't want to give them any more time and energy because then they would win and get what they wanted, which was getting my time, energy, and attention. I will say what people think happened, happened.”

Snow reflected on her relationship with Stanaland, stating that she was not aware of a lot of things. She then added that the saddest part of the situation was that she didn't listen to her own instincts about her ex-husband. Despite having a good sense of character. Meanwhile, the couple announced their separation in September 2022 after nearly three years of marriage.

