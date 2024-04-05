Lapillus' Chanty to take temporary hiatus from group activities because of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Lapillus is a six-member K-pop group which debuted in June 2022. Chanty, who is the vocalist of the group, will be taking an indefinite temporary hiatus from activities due to deteriorating health. Their agency informed that she has been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and would need continuous treatment. Here is the agency's full statement.

Lapillus' Chanty to sit out from activities due to health issues

On April 5, Lapillu's agency MLD Entertainment announced that member Chanty will be taking a break from group activities due to health concerns. Chanty had also previously taken a hiatus from activities in January 2023 because of her health. Her label informed that Chanty has been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. They added that her condition has seen improvement through continuous treatment and consistent care from her attending doctor. They also stated that despite the improvement, there is concern that engaging in high-intensity group activities may cause a relapse and strain on her health. Therefore, while Chanty will remain a member of Lapillus and continue her individual activities. But her activities with the group will be postponed. Lastly, they thanked the fans and asked for their understanding and support.

More about Lapillus

Lapillus made their debut on June 20, 2022, with their digital single album Hit Ya!. The six members include Chanty, Shana, Yue, Bessie, Seowon, and Haeun. The name of the group is derived from a Latin word which stands for a jewel that shines different colors according to the direction of the light.

Advertisement

MLD Entertainment launched Lapillus six years after they debuted MOMOLAND. Lapilillus is their first group since MOMOLAND.

In December 2022, member Bessie had also taken a temporary hiatus because of her health.

Lapillus is known for their tracks like GRATATA, Who's Next and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TWICE’s Chaeyoung confirmed to be dating R&B singer Zion.T; former’s agency releases statement