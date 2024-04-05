TWICE’s Chaeyoung confirmed to be dating R&B singer Zion.T; former’s agency releases statement

Chaeyoung from the K-pop sensation TWICE and R&B artist Zion. T are officially a couple, as confirmed by their respective agencies early Friday morning, April 5 KST. News broke in the early hours of the same day that the pair has been in a relationship for the past six months.

TWICE’s Chaeyoung and Zion.T confirm dating

TWICE’s Chaeyoung’s agency JYP Entertainment's representative has confirmed the recent dating reports involving TWICE member Chaeyoung and Zion.T. On April 5, JYP Entertainment officially acknowledged that the two are indeed in a relationship, and that they are currently dating with mutual positive feelings and support for each other.

In the early hours of April 5 KST, a Korean news outlet broke the news that the two singers have been in a relationship for the past six months. According to the unconfirmed report, Chaeyoung and Zion.T initially met through a mutual acquaintance, and their bond gradually blossomed into romance.

Following the publication of the report, both Chaeyoung’s agency, JYP Entertainment, and Zion.T’s agency, THEBLACKLABEL, promptly responded, stating they are currently in the process of verifying the accuracy of the report. Since then the duo have been confirmed to be dating.

More about TWICE’s Chaeyoung and Zion.T

Son Chae Young, famously known as Chaeyoung, is a beloved South Korean rapper and singer renowned to be a member of the widely adored girl group TWICE, under the management of JYP Entertainment. Her journey in the limelight began with her participation in the reality TV competition Sixteen back in 2015. After securing the sixth position out of nine potential debut spots, her undeniable talent earned her a spot in the newly formed girl group TWICE, where she thrived. On October 20, 2015, TWICE made its debut with their first extended play (EP) titled The Story Begins.

On the other hand, Zion.T is a popular hip hop and R&B singer. He's under The Black Label, a subdivision of YG Entertainment helmed by Teddy Park and Kush. With a studio album titled Red Light (2013) and two EPs and more to his name, Zion.T has left an indelible mark on the music scene. Known for his collaborations, he's lent his talent to tracks by icons like G-Dragon, Zico, and PSY. In December 2017, his collaboration with veteran singer Lee Moon Se titled Snow, soared to the top of South Korea's music charts. Lee Moon Se's admiration for Zion.T was evident as he immersed himself in Zion.T's music, listening to it over 200 times to ensure an authentic rendition of their collaborative piece.

