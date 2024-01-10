Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan starrer film Escape officially announces premiere in July 2024

The forthcoming film Escape, starring Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan, has now confirmed its release for July 2024. Under the direction of Lee Jong Pil, Escape promises to weave an engaging storyline that goes beyond the Military Demarcation Line, skillfully merging dreams and reality as characters embark on an interesting journey of escape and pursuit.

Escape – Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan in pivotal roles in the narrative

In Escape, we follow the thrilling journey of Gyu Nam, a brave North Korean soldier who dreams of crossing the ceasefire line, and Hyun Sang, a committed officer from the National Security Agency who is determined to foil his plans. This film takes a unique approach by focusing on the universal theme that dreams can be a lifeline.

In this engaging cinematic journey, Lee Je Hoon embodies the character of Gyu Nam, a North Korean sergeant who, having served a decade in the military, harbors aspirations of starting anew in the South, breaking free from the predetermined fate of the North. Koo Kyo Hwan skillfully portrays Ri Hyun Sang, an officer from North Korea's National Security Agency, entrusted with capturing Gyu Nam and preventing his escape.

More about Lee Je Hoin and Koo Kyo Hwan

Lee Je Hoon, a talented South Korean actor, started off his career in independent films. He made his debut in the movie They Live by Night in 2007 and received critical acclaim for his performance in the 2011 film Bleak Night. One of his notable works is the 2021 series Taxi Driver, which had its season finale ranked fourth in SBS Friday-Saturday drama history. He has been recognized for his talent, winning the Best New Actor award at the 48th Daejong Film Awards for his roles in The Front Line and Bleak Night. Additionally, he was nominated for Best Actor at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards for his outstanding performance in Time to Hunt.

While, Koo Kyo Hwan, a versatile talent from Seoul, excels as an actor, costume designer, editor, producer, director, and screenwriter. Managed by Namoo Actors and a Seoul Institute of Arts graduate, he made his acting debut in the 2009 South Korean romantic comedy Castaway on the Moon. Notably, Kyo Hwan won the Busan International Film Festival's Actor of the Year in 2016 for his role in Beaten Black and Blue and received various awards in 2017 for Jane, including recognition from the Busan Film Critics Awards, Buil Film Awards, and Chunsa Film Art Awards. His success continued with a Baeksang Arts Award in 2018 for Best New Actor – Film for his performance in Jane.

