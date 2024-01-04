Lee Je Hoon starrer Chief Detective 1958 releases intriguing trailer and broadcasting schedule; WATCH

Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Yoon Hyun Soo and Choi Woo Sung starrer MBC’s Chief Inspector: The Beginning has officially changed the show’s title to Chief Detective 1958 and dropped a trailer. Chief Detective 1958 is a prequel to Chief Inspector. It takes place in 1958 when Detective Park Young Han (Lee Je Hoon) was appointed to Seoul.

Chief Detective 1958 trailer

The trailer begins with Detective Park Young Han confidently introducing himself upon his arrival in Seoul, highlighting his status as having the Top Arrest Rate for Petty Thieves in Gyeonggi Province. His dedication to apprehending criminals in various settings, including gambling dens, markets, and gritty streets, underscores his passion for law enforcement.

Set against the backdrop of the tumultuous year 1958, the trailer depicts the challenging nature of investigations in Seoul during that era. The scenes range from murder cases to car explosions, with intense confrontations involving firearms and hand-to-hand combat. Throughout these trials, Park Young Han and his colleagues share moments of frustration, anger, and tears. Despite the difficulties, Park Young Han firmly declares, “There are only two things we need to remember: protect the weak and defeat the bad guys.”

Cast and broadcasting schedule

Set in a tumultuous era, the series follows Detective Park Young Han, an expert in apprehending petty thieves, as he teams up with three colleagues to challenge the norms of a corrupt authority. The K-drama exudes a retro ambiance, invoking nostalgia for the late 1970s.

Lee Je Hoon, known for his role in Taxi Driver, portrays the young Park Young Han, originally played by Choi Bool Am in Chief Inspector. He is a detective driven by a sense of justice, grappling with anger and resisting a harsh reality where human dignity is shamelessly disregarded. Lee Dong Hwi takes on the role of Kim Sang Soon, nicknamed the Crazy Dog at the Jongnam Police Station. He is a detective who operates on his terms and is disenchanted with a reality tainted by corruption. Meeting Park Young Han becomes a pivotal moment in his life.

Choi Woo Sung portrays Cho Kyung Hwan, as a young man with remarkable strength. Additionally, Yoon Hyun Soo plays Seo Ho Jeong, an aspiring investigator. Chief Detective 1958 is slated to premiere in 2024.

