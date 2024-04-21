NCT’s Doyoung is all set to debut as a solo artist and has released the music video teaser for the track titled Little Light. The song serves as the title track for the artist’s upcoming debut solo album, YOUTH. With the release of the teaser, the excitement among the fandom has increased tenfold as the await the unveiling of not only the track but also the entire album.

The music video teaser for NCT's Doyoung's solo album has been revealed

On April 21, 2024, the music video teaser for NCT’s Doyoung’s title track, Little Light, from the upcoming album YOUTH was released. In the snippet, Doyoung is seen chasing a light while riding his bicycle. As he follows, he finds a swarm of fireflies going towards a bright light shining from the dark sky. He reaches the destination and gazes at the bright rays of light shining across his face.

Prior to this, the intro film for the artist’s upcoming solo album was also released, providing a glimpse of the concept. The album is set to premiere on April 22, 2024, at 6 PM KST. It will be a full-length album and consist of a total of 10 songs. The tracklist for the album has also been released through the group’s social media page. The concept of the album Youth delves into the various emotions experienced during youth. It narrates heartfelt moments that are experienced by young people. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about NCT's Doyoung

Doyoung started his career with NCT, SM Entertainment’s largest boy group. In NCT 127, he became a permanent member alongside Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan. Moreover, the artist also debuted in the subunit, NCT DoJaeJung, which consists of Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. They released the album titled Perfume, along with the music video for the main track of the same name.

Apart from being a K-pop idol, Doyoung has also delved into acting and made his drama debut as the lead in the third season of Midnight Cafe – The Curious Stalker. Following this, on April 19, 2021, he was also cast in the musical Marie Antoinette, portraying Count Axel von Fersen. The artist also contributed his vocals for Beautiful Day in 2023 for the K-drama Dr. Romantic Season 3. Moreover, he also recorded an OST titled Here With Me for the series See You in My 19th Life.

ALSO READ: Following Trailer: Shin Hye Sun mysteriously goes missing and Byun Yo Han tries to clear his name in upcoming film