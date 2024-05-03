6 Most Exciting Battles To Catch In My Hero Academia Season 7: Deets Inside

My Hero Academia season 7 premiere features highly anticipated fights, one of them including Star & Stripe versus Tomura Shigaraki. The series will feature many matchups involving beloved characters and big names. The 6 most anticipated face-offs for fans to look forward to include All For One controlling Tomura's body, and other exciting matchups featuring the series' biggest names and beloved characters.

Season 7 of My Hero Academia will pick up exactly where Season 6 left off. North America's top hero, Star and Stripe is set tot arrive and aid Deku in his fight against All for One. The Star and Stripe arc will be quickly followed up by the U.A. Traitor arc as Deku discovers that there might be someone leaking information to his greatest enemy.

Here are 6 exciting battles to look for in the upcoming season.

1. Star & Stripe versus Tomura Shigaraki

In My Hero Academia season 7, Star & Stripe face Tomura Shigaraki in a thrilling fight. Star's New Order Quirk is powerful, and All For One confronts her in Tomura's body. This shortest yet enthralling fight has implications for the series' final stages, particularly Tomura Shigaraki's ultimate fate. Fans will learn more about the face-off's implications in the series' final stages.

2. Shoto Todoroki versus Toya Todokoki

In My Hero Academia season 7, fans are eagerly anticipating a fated battle between brothers, with Shoto taking on Toya alone. This fight is a long-awaited one due to their relationship and the potential for incredible animation. The fight is also crucial due to the long-standing fan theory that Dabi was a Todoroki, and fans are invested in the conclusion of the pair's story. The constant use of fire and ice from the two Todoroki children adds to the excitement.

3. Endeavor and Hawks versus All For One

My Hero Academia season 7 will see father Enji, known as Endeavor, team up with Hawks and others to defeat All For One, the series' final boss. The two current No. 1 and No. 2 heroes will face off against the series' final boss, All Might. The fight is significant as All Might's premature retirement and Deku's preparation for his replacement as the Symbol of Peace make it crucial for the pair to uphold their title. However, All For One is prepared to do everything in his power to achieve his goals.

4. Katsuki Bakugo, Big 3, and Pro Heroes versus Tomura Shigaraki

All For One and his protege Shigaraki will face off against Katsuki Bakugo, the Big 3, and other Pro Heroes in a grueling fight. Bakugo will shine, and Shigaraki will solidify his position as a monster. The fight's conclusion is expected to be a shock to My Hero Academia fans, and the well-produced scene is expected to be infamy. The fight will set the stage for the start of season 7, showcasing the series' potential for growth and success.

5. All Might versus All For One

Kohei Horikoshi, the creator and illustrator of My Hero Academia, is a huge Marvel fan. Season 6's tease of All Might wearing an armor suit broke the internet with speculation. Season 7 will feature All Might wearing the armor and using it against All For One. The reference to Marvel's Iron Man is internet-breaking, and the significance of All Might's armor and his final chance at battle will satisfy even the most scrupulous audience.

6. Ochaco Uraraka versus Himiko Toga

The third and final round of Uraraka and Toga's fight in My Hero Academia season 7 will be a thrilling experience for fans. The animation, including kinetic movement, choreography, voice-acting, and a score, will add to the excitement. However, the true excitement lies in the battle itself, as it involves both girls overcoming and understanding each other, deciding whose interpretation of love and acceptance is right. Anime-only fans will be thrilled with both the final destination and the journey to get there.

