One Punch Man Season 3: Genos' New Look Unveiled; Staff Updates, Expected Plot & More

One-Punch Man Season 3 has releasedna new character visual, with Genos being the spotlight character this time. The illustration is drawn by co-character designer Shinjiro Kuroda.The previous character visual, released earlier this month, depicted King.

One-Punch Man is a Japanese superhero manga series created by One. It tells the story of Saitama, a superhero who, because he can defeat any opponent with a single punch, grows bored from a lack of challenge. One wrote the original webcomic manga version in early 2009.

One Punch Man season 3: new staff update

Madhouse produced an anime adaptation of One Punch Man in Japan from October to December 2015, followed by a second season by J.C.Staff from April to July 2019, and a third season was announced.

One Punch Man Season 3 has released a new character visual featuring Genos, a cyborg and Saitama's apprentice, drawn by character designer Shinjiro Kuroda. The visual follows Saitama and King's previous character visuals.

Visual Studio J.C. Staff will be animating the sequel, and the staff revealed so far includes Tomohiro Suzuki (Series Composition), Chikashi Kubota, Shinjiro Kuroda, Ryosuke Shirakawa (Character Design) and Makoto Miyazaki (Music). Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

One Punch Man, a webcomic created by ONE, was first published in 2009 as a webcomic. In 2012, a digital manga remake featuring Yusuke Murata was published on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website, licensed by Viz Media and serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Advertisement

Crunchyroll streams the anime in Europe, and they describe the story:

"Saitama started out being a hero just for fun. After three years of 'special' training, he became so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch. Now, alongside Genos, his faithful cyborg disciple, Saitama is ready to begin his official duties as a professional hero working with the Hero Association. However, the frequency of monster appearances is surging and it increasingly appears as if the Great Seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth’s doom is coming true. In the midst of this crisis, the “hero hunter” Garou makes his own appearance."

Viz Media describes the plot as: "Every time a promising villain appears, Saitama beats the snot out of ’em with one punch! Can he finally find an opponent who can go toe-to-toe with him and give his life some meaning? Or is he doomed to a life of superpowered boredom?"

What will be the plot of One Punch Man season 3?

The One Punch Man Season 3 trailer emphasizes the theme of limiters, potential barriers that limit a being's growth. It features Saitama's intense training montage, showcasing how he broke through his limiter to achieve unmatched strength.

The trailer also introduces Garou, a human who seeks to shed his limiter and become a monstrous being. The trailer promises a thrilling exploration of power, ambition, and the consequences of defying one's natural limitations. The trailer features Saitama's bored expressions juxtaposed with escalating chaos, making it a hilarious and action-packed ride.

One Punch Man Season 3 will dive headfirst into the epic Monster Association arc. The monstrous organisation, previously teased, emerges from the shadows, throwing down a challenge to the Hero Association. While Saitama, ever the nonchalant hero, prepares for another potentially easy fight, a new threat arises – Garou, a human who seeks to break his limiter and evolve into a monstrous being.

The Hero Association's massive attack on the Monster Association's base leads Saitama to a series of monstrous battles, where he faces powerful beings who may offer him the challenge he craves, resulting in high-octane action, misunderstandings, and signature one-punch takedowns.

While an official release date for One Punch Man Season 3 hasn't been announced yet, whispers and a released trailer point towards a 2024 premiere. This would follow the release pattern of the previous seasons, with a four-year gap between them. Also, reports suggest a possible mid-2024 release or even a Fall release window later this year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: My Wife Has No Emotion Anime Confirms July Premiere; Cast, Plot & More To Know