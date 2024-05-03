Netflix has launched a new batch of anime shows in May, celebrating AniMay. The streaming service has added several new anime titles to suit the interests of its users, making it an excellent choice for those seeking new entertainment. All of the anime coming to Netflix have been available on Hulu or Crunchyroll for ages, but now they've become even more accessible as Netflix is the largest streaming platform in the world.

Netflix is giving AniMay a solid start, and Crunchyroll is doing the same. The anime streaming service has announced it will be streaming 20 popular series this month ad-free to entice new fans. Here are all the anime coming to Netflix this month.

1. Mob Psycho 100 (All seasons)

Mob Psycho 100 is a Japanese web manga series written and illustrated by One. The anime television series adaptation was produced by Bones. The story follows Mob, a middle school boy, who is a powerful esper with psychic power. To maintain control, he lives under emotional shackles. Mob works as an assistant to Arataka Reigen, a self-proclaimed spirit medium. Mob aspires to live a normal life, but faces numerous challenges. His suppressed emotions grow, and his power threatens to break through its limits as he encounters other espers like the Claws.

2. Dr. Stone (Season 1)

Dr. Stone is a Japanese manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by the South Korean artist Boichi. TMS Entertainment produced the anime series adaptation of Dr. Stone, which aired on Tokyo MX from July to December 2019. The series has since been expanded with a second season, Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, a special, Dr. Stone: Ryusui, a third season, Dr. Stone: New World, and a fourth season, Dr. Stone: Science Future. The story follows Senku Ishigami, a scientific genius who plans to rebuild civilization after humanity was mysteriously petrified for 3,700 years.

3. Jujutsu Kaisen (Seasons 1-2, Movie 1)

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. A 24-episode anime television series adaptation produced by MAPPA, aired on MBS from October 2020 to March 2021; a second season aired from July to December 2023. A sequel covering the Culling Game arc has been announced. The anime is licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming outside of Asia, which premiered an English dub in November 2020. The story follows high school student Yuji Itadori as he joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna, of whom Yuji becomes the host.

4. My Hero Academia (Seasons 1-4, Movie 1)

My Hero Academia is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. Set in a world where superpowers have become commonplace, the story follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy who was born without a Quirk but still dreams of becoming a superhero himself. He is scouted by the world's greatest hero, All Might, who bestows his Quirk to Midoriya after recognizing his potential, and helps to enroll him in a prestigious high school for superheroes in training.

5. One Piece Film: Red

One Piece Film: Red is a 2022 Japanese animated musical fantasy action-adventure film directed by Gorō Taniguchi and produced by Toei Animation. It is the fifteenth feature film of the One Piece film series, based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda.

One Piece Film: Red, praised for its animation style, fight sequences, and musical numbers, has grossed over ¥20.33 billion in Japan, making it the highest-grossing film of One Piece, Toei Animation, and the 4th highest-grossing Japanese film of all time. The film has been number one in Japan for eleven consecutive weeks, and as of January 29, 2023, it has grossed over US$246.5 million worldwide, making it the 6th highest-grossing anime and Japanese film of all-time.

6. Black Clover (Seasons 1-2)

Black Clover is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata. A 170-episode anime television series adaptation produced by Pierrot aired on TV Tokyo from October 2017 to March 2021. Set in a world where everyone is given the ability to use magic, the story follows Asta, a young boy born without any magic power who is given a rare grimoire that grants him anti-magic abilities. With his fellow mages from the Black Bulls, Asta plans to become the next Wizard King.

7. Yu Yu Hakusho (All Seasons)

YuYu Hakusho is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi. The Yu Yu Hakusho anime adaptation was directed by Noriyuki Abe and co-produced by Fuji Television, Yomiko Advertising, and Studio Pierrot. The series, consisting of 112 episodes, aired from October 10, 1992, to December 17, 1994, on Fuji Television.

It follows Yusuke Urameshi, a 14-year-old street-brawling delinquent who, in an uncharacteristic act of altruism, is hit by a car and killed in an attempt to save a young boy by pushing him out of the way. His ghost is greeted by Botan, a woman who introduces herself as the pilot of the Sanzu River, who ferries souls to the Underworld where they may be judged for the afterlife.

8. Haikyu (Seasons 1-2, OVAs)

Haikyu is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. The anime television series adaptation produced by Production I.G, aired on MBS from April to September 2014, with 25 episodes. A second season aired from October 2015 to March 2016, with 25 episodes. A third season aired from October to December 2016, with 10 episodes. A fourth season was released in two split cours from January to December 2020, with 25 episodes. The story follows Shoyo Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his small stature.

