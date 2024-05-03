Wind Breaker Episode 5: Bofurin vs Shishitoren Fight Begins While Suo And Sakura Join Hands

The Wind Breaker anime is finally picking up pace as the first important turf battle between Bofurin and Shishitoren. The fifth episode of the anime based on Satoru Nii’s manga finally showed us the first two fights in the five one vs. one battles.

We also saw a new friendship blooming between Sakura Haruka and Suo Hayato. The former admitted that Suo is indeed a great fighter, although a bit mean, and the latter told Sakura that he respects him and will give it his best. Here is what went down in the fifth episode of Wind Breaker.

Bofurin members enter Shishitoren’s turf and the fights begin

The first part of the episode was dedicated to showing the five fighters from Bofurin, along with Nirei reaching the Shishitoren headquarters. When Sakura asks Nirei why he was there when he couldn’t even fight, the boy answers that even though he is not strong, he is still a member of Bofurin and wants to learn more from Sakura, whom he respects.

The group then reaches the arena where the fights will be held and is met with a crowd of Shishitoren members who are all excited to watch the fight. The leader of Shsihitoren, Tomiyama Choji seems very excited to fight Umemiya, but Togame Jo reminds him that their fight is the final spectacle and that is why, the others should fight first. Shishitoren's Arima then asks if his fight with Sugishita could be first and the rest agree.

Sugishita goes to take the stage, but Sakura tells him that if he loses to this guy, he will not fight him anymore. Sugishita then gets on the stage and Arima tries to feint him by yelling Umemiya’s name, pretending as if something is wrong. When Sugishita looks away from him at Umemiya, he takes the chance to punch him in the face, telling him that he should not look away during a fight.

However, Sugishita is not fazed and holds Arima’s hand in an iron grip. He then slams Arima’s head onto the stage, knocking him out, and tells him that he should call his senior Umemiya-san, as that is the appropriate honorific. Arima loses the fight instantly and instead of helping him, Tomiyama starts to praise Sugishita, which Nirei finds to be really disturbing.

The fights continue with Suo taking the stage next

The way Shishitoren treats their fallen members as if they are disposable does not sit right with anyone from Bofurin, and it especially annoys Suo, who calls out his opponent. Before going to the stage, he turns to Sakura and tells him that even though he used to think that the latter’s plan to take the top spot in Bofurin was stupid, he has since realized that his words have backbone. Suo also tells him that he will try his best to keep up with Sakura, which causes the latter to blush and get flustered. When Suo leaves, he asks Nirei about his strengths. However, Nirei tells him that he does not know much about Suo other than the fact that he is strong. Hiragi and Umemiya also agree, with the latter adding that he knows that Suo is strong, but after meeting him, he also realized that Suo is kind.

However, as Suo takes the stage, he tells his opponent Kanuma, who is visibly anxious, that his behavior is very different from the day they first met. Kanuma gets angrier and tells him that it was because of how they treated Arima, who was his friend. Suo then tells Kanuma that he sounds like a child throwing a tantrum. He tells him that since tantrums only look cute on elementary schoolers, he will help Kanuma take a step into adulthood.

When an angry Kanuma charges at him, Suo easily dodges the attack and moves in a way that makes Kanuma fall. The more the fight goes on, the more Kanuma and the others realize that Suo is very well-trained in some sort of martial art which makes it look like his opponent is falling down on his own. Sakura comments that even though Umemiya said that he was kind, Suo; 's face looks very far from it as he is trying to make a spectacle out of Kanuma and make him a laughingstock. Umemiya then comments that Suo looks like he is very emotional right now, which might explain why he was treating his opponent like this. Kanuma on the other hand, grows frustrated with Shishitoren members jeering him as they do not understand what he is going through. Togame intercepts their fight and tells them that it’s over and asks Suo to get off the stage. When Kanuma tries to protest, he tells him that he isn’t a part of Shihitoren anymore. This sets up the stage for the next fight, which will be Hiragi vs. Sako. The fight after that will be Togame vs. Sakura, which we will also probably see in the next episode.

