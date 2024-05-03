'Our Best': Steve Martin Teases 'Star-Studded' Only Murders In The Building Season 4

Steve Martin, a key figure in the popular series Only Murders in the Building, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming fourth season, revealing that they are halfway through filming in New York City. Martin hinted at the exceptional quality of this season, stating it could be one of their best.

Coming off of the season 3 finale which saw Jane Lynch’s character Sazz Pataki get shot, the upcoming season will find Charles (Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) “searching for answers about who killed Sazz, if they were actually aiming for Charles and why anyone would want to kill either of them,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Steve Martin teases a star-studded season 4 of Only Murders in the Building

Hulu's season 4 of Only Murders in the Building is halfway done filming, with the cast set to be "star-studded." The show has previously featured a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams, Jane Lynch, Amy Schumer, and Cara Delevingne. Season four will feature new characters from Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, and Molly Shannon.

It’s unclear if Martin’s comments were referring to even more not-yet-named stars who will join the cast, but he told People this week that he and his co-stars believe season four could be one of our best seasons. Speaking to People magazine, Martin revealed, "It's star-studded. And I'm going to say we're about halfway through, and we are really enjoying this season." He further added, "We think it could be one of our best seasons. Although they're all flawless."

Season 4 of Only Murders will follow the main cast searching for answers following the death of Charles’ stunt double, Sazz (Lynch), at the end of the previous installment.

“We’ve loved writing Sazz so much,” co-creator John Hoffman previously told The Hollywood Reporter. He also elaborated on his experience killing off so many beloved characters (and big names).

“Actually talking to Jane Lynch about it and saying, ‘This is what we’re thinking.’ We had to do that pretty early, too, and that was very sweet,” he said. “She was like, ‘I love it.’”

Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery-comedy television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The first season, consisting of ten episodes, premiered on Hulu on August 31, 2021.

Only Murders in the Building has received largely positive reviews from critics, with particular praise for the comedic approach to crime fiction and the lead actors' performances. In September 2021, the series was renewed for a second season, which began on June 28th, 2022. The third season premiered on August 8th, 2023. On January 2nd, 2024, the series made its broadcast debut on ABC and CTV.

The series has received critical acclaim since its debut, with reviewers highlighting its comedic approach to crime fiction as well as the cast performances. It has received nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. For their performances, Martin and Short have gained acting nominations at the Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Awards, and Gomez has also been nominated for two Golden Globes.

Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late.

