Following Trailer: Shin Hye Sun mysteriously goes missing and Byun Yo Han tries to clear his name in upcoming film

Following is an upcoming thriller film in which Shin Hye Sun, Byun Yo Han, and Lee El take on the lead roles. Shin Hye Sun is known for her roles in hit dramas like Welcome to Samdalri and Mr Queen. Byun Yo Han has appeared in Mr Sunshine and Six Flying Dragons. Lee El is most well-known for My Liberation Notes and Goblin.

Following trailer featuring Shin Hye Sun, Byun Yo Han, and Lee El

On April 19, the exciting trailer for the upcoming thriller film Following featuring Shin Hye Sun, Byun Yo Han, and Lee El was released. In the trailer, Shin Hye Sun takes on the role of an influencer who wants to change her life. Byun Yo Han plays a real estate agent who likes keeping a tab on everyone's life and has a voyeuristic feature. He takes a liking to the influencer and tries to get to know her more. One day she goes missing and it is believed that she is dead. All the clues point to the real estate agent to be the culprit. Lee El is the criminal investigator assigned to the case.

More about Following

Following is set to premiere on May 15 in South Korea.

The upcoming film stars Shin Hye Sun, Byun Yo Han, and Lee El. The project is directed and written by Kim Se Hwi who has also written the script for the upcoming film The King of Demons.

The psychological thriller Following tells the story of a realtor Jung Tae who has a hobby of peeping into others' lives. He is taken by an influencer Han So Ra and he develops a keen interest in her life. One day, he finds her dead body in her home. The clues point towards Jung Tae being the murderer. He tries to clear off his name and find the true culprit.

