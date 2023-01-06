Live
Entertainment news LIVE UPDATES: Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada trailer, Suniel Shetty’s urge to UP CM Yogi and more
Jan 06, 2023 IST
Shehzada trailer launch date
With almost a month left for the release of Shehzada, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the theatrical trailer of this entertainer directed by Rohit Dhawan will be launched on January 12 at a grand event in Mumbai followed by a digital launch on the same day.
