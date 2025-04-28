'Don't act like Rosé's stalker': Evan Mock faces backlash for sharing details of South Korea trip amid BLACKPINK member's dating rumors

Model Evan Mock has recently faced intense backlash after posting about his trip to South Korea, which many believe is linked to ongoing rumors about his alleged romance with BLACKPINK member Rosé.

Evan shared several posts from his South Korea trip on social media, but they quickly attracted a flood of negative comments on his Instagram. Netizens labeled him a "stalker" and a "bad influence," while others went as far as to accuse him of being a "dr-g addict."

Some comments advised him to stay away from BLACKPINK's Rosé, with one user writing, "Rosé, don’t tear down your own worth over a guy like him." Another comment pointed out, "This guy purposely leaves comments that associate him with Rosé, but deletes any comments criticizing him."

But why is he getting all the hate? The rumors gained traction when Evan Mock and Rosé were reportedly spotted in Hawaii, allegedly at a bar, in early January. Shortly after, the pair was said to have traveled to Palm Springs, California, sparking further speculation about their relationship.

While no official statements have been made by either BLACKPINK's Rosé or Evan Mock to confirm or deny the rumors, netizens have not hesitated to voice their opinions, with many making assumptions without concrete evidence.

The situation has led to an overwhelming amount of attention, much of which has been negative towards Evan Mock. Many netizens criticized him in comments, calling him an "attention-seeker" and accusing him of exploiting the situation for personal gain.

The rumors surrounding Evan Mock and BLACKPINK's Rosé intensified after Evan appeared in the music video for Rosé's solo debut single, Toxic Till The End, released in December 2024. Their undeniable chemistry in the video led many fans to believe there could be more to their connection than just a professional collaboration.

However, as the criticism towards Evan Mock escalates, with some labeling him as an attention-seeker, both he and BLACKPINK's Rosé have opted to stay silent about the situation. However, the stars have yet to address the recent backlash they faced, despite the growing attention and public scrutiny surrounding the situation. Their silence has sparked further curiosity and speculation.

