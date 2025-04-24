From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 4: Beryl Takes Flight; Recap, Release Date And More
From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 4 will see Beryl battle and ride the Zeno Grable, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
In ‘The Old Country Bumpkin is Astounded by a Wizard,’ Beryl impresses Lucy by evading her spells during a duel, despite not landing a strike. Surena then requests his help training novice adventurers at the Adventurer’s Guild. Doubting his own past failures, Beryl hesitates until Surena and Lucy attest to his expertise.
The Guildmaster mandates a trial duel against Surena, who, driven by gratitude for her childhood rescue, shows off her mastery. Beryl exploits her weaker left hand to win. He accepts the training role and, alongside Surena and recruits, clears a monster-infested cave until they’re ambushed by the formidable Zeno Grable.
The designated “Named” monster, far deadlier than ordinary creatures, confronts Beryl and the trainees in From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 4. Determined to protect the newcomers, Beryl will engage the beast, but its unpredictable, instinct-driven attacks differ from any swordsman he’s faced, pushing him to his limits.
As the battle escalates, Beryl’s strategies and instincts will be tested against the monster’s raw ferocity. Amidst the struggle, Beryl will end up being one of the first to fly on this monster species’ back, an encounter that will profoundly alter Beryl’s destiny and reshape his role within the Adventurer’s Guild.
From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 4 will be titled ‘The Old Country Bumpkin Takes Flight With a Monster.’ is scheduled for release on April 27, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. The series will be available globally without regional restrictions, allowing fans worldwide to watch it simultaneously.
Prime Video holds exclusive streaming rights for the show, offering multiple subtitle options for international viewers. To access From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 4, viewers must have an active Amazon Prime subscription.
