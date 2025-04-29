The Family Man Season 3 actor Rohit Basfore was found dead in Guwahati; know what happened to him

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of the death of an individual.

Actor Rohit Basfore, who was set to appear in Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming web series The Family Man 3, was found d*ad near a waterfall in the Garbhanga forest of Assam on the evening of April 27 (Sunday). Authorities confirmed that his body showed several injury marks.

As per a report by Odisha Bytes, officials revealed that Rohit had moved back to Guwahati from Mumbai a few months ago. His family mentioned that he had left home around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday to go on an outing with friends, but later in the day, they were unable to reach him.

Later, a friend informed the family about the incident. The relatives then reached out to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which recovered Rohit's body and shifted it to a hospital.

According to reports, the family has alleged that Rohit was m*rdered by four of his friends. They asserted that it was a planned attack, pointing out that Rohit had recently been involved in a parking dispute, during which three of the accused had allegedly threatened to k*ll him. Those named in the allegations include Ranjit Basfore, Ashok Basfore, and Dharam Basfore.

Additionally, the family accused a gym owner named Amardeep, who had reportedly invited Rohit for the outing.

“An autopsy was performed at Guwahati Medical College Hospital on Monday. Multiple injuries were discovered on the body, including wounds on his head, face, and other parts. We are investigating the case, but the four accused are on the run,” a police official said, as quoted by Odisha Bytes.

Meanwhile, as per a report by FilmiBeat, Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man Season 3 is expected to premiere after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025.

The upcoming IPL season is scheduled to wrap up by May 25, 2025. Given the show's previous release patterns, it is likely that the creators will factor this timeline into their plans. Additionally, there have been speculations that The Family Man 3 could also be targeting a Diwali 2025 release.

