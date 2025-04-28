Weak Hero Class 2: Park Ji Hoon reveals he cried on meeting Choi Hyun Wook, again fueling bromance reactions

The deep friendship between Park Ji Hoon and Choi Hyun Wook has been visible both on and off-screen, particularly during the first season of Weak Hero Class. After the first season aired in 2022, the highly anticipated second season arrived almost three years later, quickly becoming a trending hit on Netflix.

While Choi Hyun Wook (who played Ahn Su Ho) made a cameo in the second season, his appearance left a significant and lasting impact. This return sparked a wave of emotions, especially from his close friend Park Ji Hoon, who was deeply moved by the reunion.

Park Ji Hoon, who plays Yeon Si Eun in the series, opened up about his emotional reaction during filming. According to Slist.kr, the protagonist of Weak Hero Class 2 shares that expressing his feelings through words was difficult during the reunion scene. He revealed, "When we met again, I cried. But later, I felt like I might have expressed my emotions too much."

He continued, "When I looked at Suho, I felt a sense of comfort. His face seemed to hold so many things inside." This remark highlights the deep emotional connection between the two actors, reflecting how their friendship transcends the roles they portray on screen. For Park Ji Hoon, the reunion was not just a scene for the show—it was a moment of genuine emotion and personal reflection.

As Park Ji Hoon delved deeper into his character, Yeon Si Eun, he described the emotional evolution of his role. Yeon Si Eun’s internal struggle with guilt over not being able to protect a close friend mirrors the natural process of forming new friendships, especially in a high school setting.

Park Ji Hoon explained, "I think guys become close very quickly after playing a game of soccer or basketball. These young friends go through those incidents, meet those villains, and become a team without realizing it."

Ultimately, Park Ji Hoon’s portrayal of Yeon Si Eun reflects a natural and authentic response to the reunion with a long-lost friend. The raw emotion he brings to the screen perfectly captures the sense of longing, comfort, and change that comes with reconnecting with someone significant after time apart.

