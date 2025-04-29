Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn-led next movie's climax to be filmed soon? Know details about massive set, action sequences and more

Fans of the Dhamaal franchise have a reason to celebrate. According to a report by Mid-Day, the final schedule of Dhamaal 4 will kick off in Mumbai on May 15. Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi will reunite once again to film an adventurous and comic climax scene.

Sources reveal that the climax sequence will be set against a jungle backdrop, for which an elaborate set is being constructed. "This stint largely focuses on the climax and some fight scenes, including a car chase and another combat sequence. A massive set depicting mountainous terrain and jungles is being built. In keeping with the light-hearted treatment of Dhamaal, the action sequences will have a comic touch and an aspect of physical comedy," an insider told Mid-Day.

Director Indra Kumar began filming the fourth instalment of the comedy series in March. Throughout April, he focused on shooting individual scenes with the lead actors. After wrapping his parts, Ajay Devgn joined the sets of his adventure drama Ranger in Ooty, while Indra Kumar filmed solo scenes with Jaaved Jaaferi. Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh used this time to work on his directorial project Raja Shivaji, and Arshad Warsi took a short vacation to Goa. The team will now return for the last leg of shooting, which is expected to continue till the end of June.

Ajay Devgn recently shared an update about the film on social media. On April 10, Ajay posted on his Instagram account announcing the wrap of Dhamaal 4’s first schedule at Malshej Ghat. Sharing a set of cheerful pictures with co-stars Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand, Sanjay Mishra, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, he wrote, “The madness is BACK! #Dhamaal4 kicks off with a bang — Malshej Ghat schedule wrapped, Mumbai schedule rolling! Let the laughter riot begin!”

In one picture, Ajay poses with the cast members, while another features him alongside director Indra Kumar and producer Bhushan Kumar. In addition to the returning favorites, Dhamaal 4 also stars Anjali Anand, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in key roles.

The Dhamaal franchise, which started in 2007 under Indra Kumar’s direction, has remained a fan favorite thanks to its hilarious storyline and characters. Inspired loosely by Hollywood comedies like Rat Race and It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, the first film grossed over Rs 50 crore at the box office and spawned two successful sequels: Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019).

Ajay Devgn is also gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Raid 2. In it, he reprises his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, is scheduled to hit cinemas on May 1.

