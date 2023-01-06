EXCLUSIVE: Shehzada Trailer out on January 12; Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon to celebrate with 3 city launch

On Kartik Aaryan’s birthday in November, team Shehzada unveiled a short teaser introducing the audience to the protagonist and the world of the film. The same teaser was later on screened across the nation with the Hollywood blockbuster, Avatar: The Way of Water . Ever since then, there have been several speculations on the probable day of trailer launch in the trade and audience alike. With almost a month left for the release of Shehzada, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the theatrical trailer of this entertainer directed by Rohit Dhawan will be launched on January 12 at a grand event in Mumbai followed by a digital launch on the same day.

“The trailer will be launched at an event in Mumbai on January 12 amidst fan fare in presence of the media. Minutes after the launch, the trailer will hit the digital world across the platforms. The trailer is said to be a front footed entertainer, with punches, punch lines, colour, music and swag. Right after the launch in Mumbai, the leading pair, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be off to Jalandar in Punjab to celebrate Lohri on January 13,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the trailer too will be screened at the Lohri event on January 13, in presence of 100s of people and the star-cast. “From Punjab, team Shehzada will be off to the great Rann of Kutch to celebrate the festival of kites, Makar Sankranti. The trailer launch event in the white desert of India on January 14 will be one of its kind of Hindi cinema,” the source shared. The three-city trailer launch concludes here, however, it’s just the beginning of a month-long marketing campaign, leading to the film’s release on February 10, 2023. “It’s a big valentines day weekend release and the Shehzada team will go all out to announce their arrival among the audience,” the source added.

The makers of Shehzada in an exclusive collective statement to Pinkvilla said, “With so much love pouring in from the audiences from all over India; we had to make the trailer launch a larger-than-life celebration. The entire team is more excited than the audience to finally show their hard-work. This unique 3-day celebration is a way of thanking our audience for the constant love & support.” Shehzada is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill and is set to release during the Valentines Day weekend i.e. February 10 2023. The film features Kartik and Kriti alongside Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. The music of this film is composed by Pritam.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's next projects

Shehzada marks the return of Kartik Aaryan to the big screen after his previous blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee. The horror comedy collected approx. Rs. 183 crore in India, thereby emerging one of the highest grossing films of 2022. After Shehzada, his upcoming films include the Sameer Vidwans directed Satyaprem Ki Katha, Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s yet untitled drama for Sajid Nadiadwala. He also has Captain India under his kitty, and we await an update on its shoot schedule.

Kriti on the other hand was last seen in Bhediya and has films like Adipurush and the Kill Bill remake under her kitty. The film marks her second collaboration with Kartik after their successful first stint on Lukka Chuppi. Shehzada is touted to be an out and out family entertainer, and mark’s Kartik’s foray into the larger-than-life entertainment space. The film explores his action side for the first time, and the actor is excited to see the audience reaction to his brand-new avatar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we would bring more updates on Shehzada soon.