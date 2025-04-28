Mouni Roy flaunts her new fringe hairstyle and it’s all you need to ace retro party night glam

The iconic TV actress and now Bollywood’s muse, Mouni Roy, is known for her impeccable fashion sense. Just a few days after stunning in an aqua blue saree, the actress took a detour from ethnic fashion and looked like a doll who came to life. The all-white dress, paired with white stilettos, was elevated to an angelic look, all thanks to Mouni’s cutesy fringe and ponytail hairstyle. Let’s decode her look.

Mouni Roy has a versatile fashion sense—from traditional flairs to corpcore ensembles, the diva knows how to turn heads. However, she left her fans catching their breaths in her latest mini white dress, which was equal parts cute and ravishing. The Gold actress’s satin dress was party-perfect as it gorgeously gleamed against the night light.

The A-line dress featured strappy sleeves and a scooped, almost square neckline, exuding Barbie-core vibes. Fitting her form gracefully, Mouni’s dress featured a cinched bodice with a belt-like pattern at the waist. The mini dress cascaded elegantly below the midriff into a flared skirt, giving it a playful and enigmatic appeal.

The diva’s mini dress with a doll-like silhouette gave her a statuesque appeal, making her outfit twirly and whimsical. However, Mouni knew how to take her outfit up a notch with awe-inspiring stilettos. All credits to Jimmy Choo Rosalia 65 pumps, which come with a hefty price tag of Rs 65,000. The gorgeous pumps featured a pointed toe with a sleek black lining detailing at the bottom. However, the pièce de résistance of her shoes was their buckle, which came with a pearl detailing, embellished with the brand’s monogram in gold.

The Made in China fame also carried another opulent piece with her attire, which was the vintage-style white Chanel shoulder bag. With the brand’s gilded monogram, this arm candy impeccably complemented Mouni’s all-white look. She skipped any jewelry for her party-night fit except a chunky metal watch.

Now, to the best part, the TV icon’s hairstyle was a masterclass in effortless glamour. Giving ‘dreamy girl next door' vibes, Mouni styled her newest hairdo, that is fringes, with a sleek ponytail. Beauty-wise, the fashionista flaunted a soft glamour with smokey eyes, blushed up cheeks, and subtle, natural pink lipstick.

