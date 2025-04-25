Jewel Thief Part 2 CONFIRMED; sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's heist thriller announced

The buzz around Jewel Thief is only growing stronger! With its high-octane thrills, intricate heists, and unforgettable performances by Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, the movie premiered on Netflix on April 25, 2024. But the excitement doesn't stop there. As fans eagerly followed the suspenseful twists and turns of the plot, a thrilling revelation emerged during the film's streaming. Jewel Thief will return for a second part!

Advertisement

Yes, you heard it right. The announcement, made seamlessly within the movie itself, has sent waves of anticipation through the fanbase, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this gripping heist saga, and part 2 is titled, Jewel Thief: The Heist Continues.

The original film, released on April 25, 2025, stars Saif Ali Khan as Rehan Roy, a master thief who embarks on a high-stakes mission to steal the coveted African Red Sun diamond.

The official synopsis on the streaming platform of the film stated, “In this high-octane battle of wits and wills, ingenious con artist Rehan devises a diamond heist while trying to outsmart Rajan, his sadistic adversary.”

The movie also features Jaideep Ahlawat as Rajan Aulakh, Kunal Kapoor as Vikram Patel, and Nikita Dutta as Farah. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film offers intense action sequences and compelling storytelling.​

While specific details about the sequel's plot remain under wraps, the announcement has sparked anticipation for what promises to be another thrilling installment in the Jewel Thief franchise. Fans can expect more high-octane action, intricate heists, and complex character dynamics as the story unfolds.​

Advertisement

The buzz of Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins on Netflix has solidified its place in the action thriller genre, and the upcoming sequel is poised to build upon its predecessor's legacy.

With reportedly the original cast returning and the creative team intact, expectations are high for the next chapter in this captivating saga.​

Details about the release date, plot, and production timeline of the sequel remain under wraps for now. However, fans can gear up for another exciting chapter in the Jewel Thief saga, which continues to unfold on Netflix.

Are you excited for Saif Ali Khan's Jewel Thief part 2? Looking forward to Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Kunal Kapoor’s Jewel Thief sequel? Cast your vote now! Yes Definitely Yes! Maybe

ALSO READ: Ground Zero movie updates and review HIGHLIGHTS: Emraan Hashmi’s battle film to start low, sells 4000 tickets; know all about cast, plot, certification