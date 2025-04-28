Salman Khan gives green light to Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Writer confirms positive response after meeting actor; 'I narrated a line...'

Celebrated screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad has revealed that he recently discussed a possible sequel to the 2015 hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan with Salman Khan, sharing a new story concept with the actor. Prasad, who is also the father of acclaimed filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, is known for writing the scripts of major blockbusters such as Baahubali and RRR.

Advertisement

Speaking to PTI, Vijayendra Prasad said, "I met Salman last Eid. I narrated a line to him, he liked it. But let's see what happens." So fans can be hopeful that a sequel may get announced soon."

Speculation around a sequel, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, has been ongoing, and recent developments suggest that work on the film is progressing.

Sources close to the development indicate that Salman Khan and Vijayendra Prasad have met multiple times and have reportedly developed a strong script idea that could form the basis of the sequel.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 has officially moved into the development phase. According to an independent source, Salman Khan recently met with writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, and the two discussed a potential idea that could shape into the much-anticipated sequel.

The source added that there are ongoing talks about a possible collaboration between V. Vijayendra Prasad and director Kabir Khan, suggesting that the trio might reunite for the project. However, the source clarified that nothing has been finalized as of now.

Advertisement

V Vijayendra Prasad is known for writing several major Indian films, including Bobbili Simham (1994), Magadheera (2009), Eega (2012), the Baahubali films (2015-2017), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), and RRR (2022).

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan stars Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutant Harshaali Malhotra. It follows the story of a six-year-old mute Pakistani girl, Shahida, who gets separated from her mother on their way back to Pakistan from Delhi.

She bumps into Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi (played by Khan), who makes it his life's mission to ensure the girl reaches her home safely. The film was a superhit on its release and was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2015.

Are you excited for Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Speculation around a sequel, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, has been ongoing, and recent developments suggest that work on the film is progressing. Yes Definitely Yes!

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan to grace mega fashion event for first time in a famous designer’s outfit who is celebrating 25 years; Report