Top Mohanlal Openers At Worldwide Box Office: Thudarum takes fourth spot, surpassing Lucifer

After storming the box office with L2 Empuraan, Mohanlal returned with a family drama titled Thudarum. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the movie has been shaking the box office ever since it hit the cinemas. Here's taking a look at the top openers of Mohanlal's career and where Thudarum stands on the list.

Advertisement

Thudarum takes fourth spot among the top Mohanlal openers worldwide

Produced by Rejaputhra Visual Media, Thudarum clocked over an astonishing opening of Rs 16.65 crore on its debut day. The family drama emerged as the fourth biggest opener of Mohanlal's career. It surpassed the opening day figures of Lucifer and Malaikottai Vaaliban.

The top spot belongs to L2 Empuraan, which stormed the box office with a global opening of Rs 67.30 crore. It is being followed by Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, which is ruling at the second spot with a figure of Rs 20.40 crore globally. Odiyan secured the third spot with Rs 18.10 crore of opening.

While Thudarum will keep on scoring big at the box office, it will be interesting to see which upcoming Mohanlal movie will be able to break the mammoth record of L2 Empuraan.

Top Mohanlal openers at the worldwide box office are as follows:

L2 Empuraan: Rs 67.30 crore

Marakkar- The Lion Of Arabian Sea: Rs 20.40 crore

Odiyan: Rs 18.10 crore

Thudarum: Rs 16.65 crore

Lucifer: Rs 14.80 crore

Malaikottai Vaaliban: Rs 12.20 crore

Advertisement

Thudarum in cinemas

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Thudarum becomes 4th biggest Malayalam opener in overseas markets; Mohanlal dominates Top 6 list