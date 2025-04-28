Jung Kyung Ho and So Ju Yeon confirmed to lead upcoming legal drama Pro Bono; here’s when it’s releasing

tvN has officially confirmed the star-studded casting for its upcoming legal drama Pro Bono, with Jung Kyung Ho and So Ju Yeon in leading roles, setting the stage for an exciting blend of humor, human drama, and legal intrigue. The series, slated for release in the second half of 2025, promises a fresh twist in the legal drama genre, featuring an unlikely duo of characters handling the world of public interest law while uncovering the complexities of justice, human rights, and personal growth.

Advertisement

Pro Bono, penned by the talented writer Moon Yoo Seok, whose previous work on dramas such as The Devil Judge and Ms. Hammurabi earned critical acclaim, and directed by Kim Sung Yoon, the visionary behind the hits Love in the Moonlight and Itaewon Class, is expected to capture both hearts and minds. The drama focuses on a judge who is unexpectedly thrust into the role of a public defender, opening up a world of challenges, emotional growth, and personal dilemmas.

At the center of Pro Bono is Kang David, played by Jung Kyung Ho, a highly respected judge in the legal community known for his impressive career and pristine image. A popular figure in the legal profession and on social media, Kang David has built his reputation as the ideal professional, admired for his methodical work and clean-cut persona. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he is forced to become a public interest lawyer; a decision that turns his world upside down. Suddenly, he finds himself defending those who cannot afford legal representation, confronting the gritty realities of the legal system, and being confronted with the very issues he once ignored.

Advertisement

Opposite him is So Ju Yeon, who will play Park Gi Ppeum, a public interest lawyer with a starkly different personality. Where Kang is a seasoned professional with a reputation to uphold, Park is an idealistic and driven lawyer who dives deep into the work she does. She’s a self-proclaimed ‘law nerd’ who becomes obsessively passionate about her cases, especially those that revolve around social justice and human rights.

Park’s character believes in the transformative power of the law and is particularly devoted to helping those who have been wronged by the system. Unlike Kang, who was once motivated by fame and recognition, Park is driven by a pure desire to protect the vulnerable and uphold the ideals of fairness and equity.

The chemistry between Jung Kyung Ho and So Ju Yeon is one of the most anticipated aspects of Pro Bono. Their contrasting personalities promise to bring a delightful mix of humor and heartfelt moments, as their characters struggle to find common ground. Kang David, once used to the spotlight and the prestige of being a judge, must now confront the daily grind of being a public defender. In contrast, Park Gi Ppeum, who is deeply committed to social causes, will likely challenge Kang’s previous notions of success and justice.

Advertisement

As Kang David and Park Gi Ppeum join forces within the non-profit legal organization Pro Bono, the drama will not only follow their personal growth but also delve into the cases they take on, defending victims who have been exploited or wronged by powerful corporations. Kang and Park's partnership will offer a fascinating exploration of how two people with different values and approaches to life can work together for a greater cause.

Are you excited to see Jung Kyung Ho and So Ju Yeon together in Pro Bono? With upcoming drama Pro Bono featuring Jung Kyung Ho and So Ju Yeon in lead roles, fans are eagerly anticipating their on-screen chemistry and performances. We want to know how excited are you to see these two talented actors together in this new legal series? Share your thoughts in the poll below! Definitely! I can't wait to see their chemistry! I’m curious, but not sure yet. Not really, not a fan of the casting.

ALSO READ: Hospital Playlist's Jung Kyung Ho is in talks to play judge in Pro Bono; know plot and character details