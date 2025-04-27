Mahabharat, Aamir Khan Nawazuddin Siddiqui Ajith Kumar Padma Bhushan Thalapathy Vijay Shruti Haasan Panchayat Kareena Kapoor Shah Rukh Khan Gangs of Wasseypur Seema Sajdeh

Maranamass Kerala Box Office 19 Days: Basil Joseph’s dark comedy remains steady on low levels against Thudarum; grosses Rs 12 crore plus by third weekend

Maranamass, starring Basil Joseph in the lead, is near its theatrical end. The dark comedy wrapped its third weekend by grossing Rs 12.70 crore.

Mohit Dixit
Mohit Dixit
Published on Apr 27, 2025
Basil Joseph
Credits: Tovino Thomas Productions

Maranamass, directed by Sivaprasad and starring Basil Joseph, is near its theatrical end at the box office. The dark comedy recorded an encouraging trend throughout its run in Kerala before being affected by the release of Mohanlal's latest film, Thudarum. The movie has witnessed a major drop in collections in its third weekend. 

Maranamass grossed Rs 12.70 crore in 19 days

Produced by Tovino Thomas, Maranamass recently surpassed the Rs 10 crore mark at the Kerala box office. The dark comedy further added Rs 50 lakh to the tally in its third weekend, against Thudarum's box office carnage. As per estimates, the Basil Joseph movie collected Rs 15 lakh on its 3rd Sunday, taking the total cume to Rs 12.70 crore in 19 days. 

Day-wise box office collections of Marnamass and Bazooka are as follows: 

Day-Wise Maranamass
Day 1 Rs 1.05 crore
Day 2 Rs 1 crore
Day 3 Rs 1.20 crore
Day 4 Rs 1.35 crore
Day 5 Rs 1.30 crore
Day 6 Rs 1.00 crore 
Day 7 Rs 0.75 crore 
Day 8 Rs 0.70 crore
Day 9 Rs 0.75 crore
Day 10 Rs 0.75 crore
Day 11 Rs 1.00 crore 
Day 12 Rs 0.40 crore
Day 13 Rs 0.35 crore 
Day 14 Rs 0.30 crore 
Day 15 Rs 0.30 crore 
Day 16 Rs 0.20 crore 
Day 17 Rs 0.15 crore
Day 18 Rs 0.15 crore (est.)
Total Rs 12.70 crore

Maranamass in cinemas

Maranamass is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

