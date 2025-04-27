Maranamass Kerala Box Office 19 Days: Basil Joseph’s dark comedy remains steady on low levels against Thudarum; grosses Rs 12 crore plus by third weekend
Maranamass, starring Basil Joseph in the lead, is near its theatrical end. The dark comedy wrapped its third weekend by grossing Rs 12.70 crore.
Maranamass, directed by Sivaprasad and starring Basil Joseph, is near its theatrical end at the box office. The dark comedy recorded an encouraging trend throughout its run in Kerala before being affected by the release of Mohanlal's latest film, Thudarum. The movie has witnessed a major drop in collections in its third weekend.
Maranamass grossed Rs 12.70 crore in 19 days
Produced by Tovino Thomas, Maranamass recently surpassed the Rs 10 crore mark at the Kerala box office. The dark comedy further added Rs 50 lakh to the tally in its third weekend, against Thudarum's box office carnage. As per estimates, the Basil Joseph movie collected Rs 15 lakh on its 3rd Sunday, taking the total cume to Rs 12.70 crore in 19 days.
Day-wise box office collections of Marnamass and Bazooka are as follows:
|Day-Wise
|Maranamass
|Day 1
|Rs 1.05 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 1.20 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 1.30 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 1.00 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 0.75 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 0.70 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 0.75 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 0.75 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 1.00 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 0.40 crore
|Day 13
|Rs 0.35 crore
|Day 14
|Rs 0.30 crore
|Day 15
|Rs 0.30 crore
|Day 16
|Rs 0.20 crore
|Day 17
|Rs 0.15 crore
|Day 18
|Rs 0.15 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 12.70 crore
Maranamass in cinemas
Maranamass is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Thudarum Box Office Worldwide Day 1: Mohanlal's crime thriller off to a fantastic start, mints around Rs 16.65 crore