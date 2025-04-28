Suhana Khan's lazy fashion look in a hoodie is too cool to ignore; take notes

Suhana Khan was seen stepping out of her car looking effortlessly chic and casual in her all-black outfit. She donned a sporty look, and honestly, it’s a new, cool vibe that’s sure to turn heads. The actress kept her appearance low-key yet glam with her tracksuit, pairing it with a classy bag and looking cool, comfy, and all-ready at once. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her look, we can’t wait to dive into it! So, keep reading!

For her latest appearance, Suhana Khan kept things sleek and simple by slipping into baggy clothes. She wore an all-black tracksuit featuring an oversized hoodie that gave off a laid-back vibe. The dropped shoulders made her look effortlessly cool, while the zip-front and cap added to her easygoing style. She left the zip slightly down, giving her outfit just the right amount of edge.

Perfect for nailing a casual day look, just like Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, you can pair a black hoodie with black track pants that have a relaxed fit for easy movement and a confident aura. All-black ensembles always make a strong statement wherever you go and are perfect for shopping, hanging out, or a quick outing.

Adding a practical touch, she carried a cute dog-print bag on her shoulder, both comfortable and stylish. She also shaded her eyes with cool Gen-Z-style sunglasses and decided to leave her hair open, parted in the middle to flow naturally. Her recent vibe screams all things cool and casual, and we’re totally vibing with it.

When it came to makeup, the fashion icon kept things simple, as she usually does. Enhancing her flawless glow, she opted for a natural look with just a touch of blush on her cheekbones and nude-shade lipstick, seamlessly tying all the details together. She completed the look with black flat footwear, perfect for an oh-so-chic vibe.

Everything, from the selection of the all-black tracksuit to the carefully chosen bag and footwear, made her look perfect for all sorts of occasions like coffee dates, shopping trips, and more. Time to take notes for the next time you step out!

