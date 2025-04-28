Recreate Rasha Thadani’s 7-step party makeup look with perfect smokey eye

Rasha Thadani managed to impress everyone with her acting skills in her debut film and has surely upgraded her fashion game since. Along with stylish fits, she has also aced the art of creating beautiful makeup looks. She recently took to her social media to share some snaps and served as the perfect inspiration for a party appearance. Here’s how you can recreate a similar look in 7 simple steps.

Advertisement

7-step guide to recreating Rasha Thadani’s makeup look

Step 1: Prep your skin

With good skincare, it is easier to create a more natural-looking base. So, prep your skin right with proper hydration and moisturization. Pick a deeply nourishing cream so that the effect lasts longer.

Step 2: Create a solid base

The next step is to create a good base with primer and foundation. Start with a tinted primer for a more dewy look and a transparent one for a heavier look. Next, find the right shade of foundation that works for you and create a base. Make sure you blend well to avoid a cakey look.

Step 3: Even it out

To create a plainer appearance like the Azaad actor, apply some concealer. Cover your dark spots and uneven tone, and blend the product well.

Step 4: Define your face bones

Now, pick up your contour stick and start defining your cheekbones, nose, and chin. If you would like a more defined look, find the points that work for you and blend it well. Add some setting powder and let it sit for a bit.

Advertisement

Step 5: Blush and illuminate

Dust off the excessive powder and add a few drops of liquid blush along the cheeks, temples, and chin. Once you mix it well, add a touch of highlighter on the same spots for that radiating glow.

Step 6: Bold eyes

Rasha Thadani went bold with her eye makeup. With minimal brown eyeshadow, she created a smoky eye look. She further elevated her appearance with thick eyeliner and mascara.

Step 7: Lips and finishing touch

Finally, she overlined her lips with a light peachy lip shade. For final touches, apply setting spray for a long-lasting effect.

What do you think of the actor’s makeup style? Would you recreate it for your next party?

ALSO READ: Kajol is boss lady in Rs 24,900 black rose embroidered white jacket styled with formal skirt