Koose Muniswamy Veerappan OTT Release: Here’s where to watch Tamil true crime docu-series on infamous Indian bandit

Koose Muniswamy Veerappan is a documentary crime series that navigates the life of the most feared and infamous bandit of India, Veerappan. The Tamil production grabbed attention for its inclusion of rare footage from the actual life and working of the famed thug. And now the series is all set for its digital release.

When and where to watch Koose Muniswamy Veerappan

Koose Muniswamy Veerappan is now available to be watched on OTT. The docuseries is streaming on the platform Zee5 from April 27 onwards.

Sharing the official announcement, the streaming giant dropped a post on X that read, “The heat rises before the blood runs cold. The sensational documentary series #KooseMunisamyVeerappan is now streaming on ZEE5.”

Official trailer and plot of Koose Muniswamy Veerappan

Unlike most other documentary series based on an adaptation of the life of a famed individual, Koose Muniswamy Veerappan sources its footage and visuals from actual and real-time clippings of the bandit.

Veerappan, who was known for terrorizing and his involvement in smuggling and other criminal activities in the entire Sandalwood region and particular hotspots in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

In his active presence for over 36 years, Veerappan was also known for kidnapping several high-profile people, including actors and politicians, in the name of ransom.

The docuseries offers an insight into his life and his criminal activities and has even utilized the voice clips of Veerappan himself in bits, providing a narration to the visuals.

Crew of Koose Muniswamy Veerappan

The six-episode documentary series is created by Jeyachandra Hashmi, Prabbhavathi RV and Vasanth Balakrishnan, who have also written and conceptualized the same.

With Sharath Jothi as the director and Satish Raghunathan as the music composer, Koose Muniswamy Veerappan is produced by Dheeran Productions.

