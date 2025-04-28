Did Kim Soo Hyun's dating scandal with Kim Sae Ron cause Queen of Tears' downfall? Fans ‘can no longer enjoy’ Kim Ji Won-led drama

As the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae Ron continues to deepen, netizens are increasingly pointing out that the popular drama Queen of Tears may have been one of the most significant casualties of the unfolding scandal.

The timeline of events began on March 25, 2024, when Kim Sae Ron stunned fans and the industry alike by posting a seemingly intimate selfie featuring herself and actor Kim Soo Hyun on her personal social media account. Although the post was swiftly deleted within three minutes, the photo had already circulated rapidly across online communities and social media platforms, igniting a wave of dating rumors between the two actors.

Advertisement

At the time, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, was quick to respond, dismissing the rumors and clarifying that the photograph was taken several years prior when both stars were under the same management. Despite the clarification, the damage was already done. Public interest and speculation continued to spiral, and many fans expressed serious concern that the controversy would overshadow the ongoing broadcast of Queen of Tears, in which Kim Soo Hyun starred opposite Kim Ji Won.

Criticism was particularly sharp toward Kim Sae Ron, with many accusing her of carelessness and a lack of consideration for the broader impact her actions could have on an entire production. At that time, Queen of Tears was not just any drama; it marked Kim Soo Hyun’s return to the small screen following a three-year hiatus after the series One Ordinary Day in 2021. The timing of the controversy was seen as disastrous, potentially derailing what was poised to be a major career milestone for the actor and a high-profile project for the drama’s cast and crew.

Advertisement

However, in a tragic twist of events, public perception shifted dramatically after Kim Sae Ron's sudden and heartbreaking death in February 2025. Following her passing, her family stepped forward with a series of shocking allegations against Kim Soo Hyun and his agency. They accused him of having dated Kim Sae Ron for six years, starting when she was a minor, and further alleged that he and GOLDMEDALIST financially burdened her by making her shoulder hefty penalties and fees after her 2022 DUI scandal.

The accusations placed Kim Soo Hyun under intense scrutiny. In response, the actor convened an emergency press conference where he publicly acknowledged that he and Kim Sae Ron had indeed been in a relationship, but he emphasized that it lasted only one year and began after she had legally reached adulthood. He also stood by his decision to deny the rumors back in 2024, stressing that the premature revelation of their connection had far-reaching consequences, especially for Queen of Tears and its hardworking production team.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Kim Soo Hyun's explanation sparked further controversy. A major portion of the public felt uncomfortable with how frequently he referenced Queen of Tears in his defense. Critics accused him of trying to deflect attention from the more serious allegations by invoking sympathy for the show's disrupted success. They argued that mentioning the drama so prominently came across as self-serving and that he should have focused solely on addressing the allegations with greater sensitivity.

On the other hand, some netizens came to Kim Soo Hyun's defense, arguing that the actor’s concerns about the drama’s fate were not unfounded. They pointed out that the controversy had genuinely affected the production’s promotional efforts and cast morale during its original broadcast and that protecting the work and dedication of an entire team was a legitimate worry.

Still, the fallout has been undeniable. Today, Queen of Tears, once heralded as Kim Soo Hyun’s triumphant return, is often cited alongside the scandal, its legacy inevitably intertwined with the controversy. Even months after the drama concluded, discussions about the show are frequently overshadowed by the complicated narratives surrounding the late Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Selfish', Kim Soo Hyun gets blamed for Queen of Tears Baeksang Arts Awards snub amid Kim Sae Ron scandal