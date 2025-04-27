'Main toh thappad thappad mein behosh...' Why did Rajat Dalal and Neeraj Goyat get into physical fight? WATCH

Battleground, the new reality web show, has made headlines for its controversies. After Asim Riaz's alleged ousting from the show, Indian boxer and Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Neeraj Goyat recently stepped in as the guest mentor. He will be seen mentoring the UP Dabangs. The latest promo of the show has been making rounds. In these clips, Rajat Dalal and Neeraj's heated physical altercation can be seen.

Rajat Dalal called out Neeraj Goyat for making videos criticising influencers and judging their expertise. Rajat stated that his game is powerlifting, but he doesn't keep asking people to do it. This led to their war of words, leaving Rubina Dilaik in splits. Neeraj also slammed Rajat for threatening people by asking for their location. Rajat then challenged Neeraj and asked him, "Boxing karni hai?" Neeraj agreed.

Rajat Dalal then mentioned that he has stitches in his leg, but he is still willing to fight. Neeraj tells Rajat, "Hit me how much you want." Rajat and Neeraj's heated argument took an ugly turn quickly. The two came face to face, and when Neeraj tried to maintain distance between them by moving Rajat away with his hand, Rajat lost his calm.

Watch Rajat Dalal and Neeraj Goyat's video here-

In another video, Rubina questioned Neeraj whether he had challenged Abhishek Malhan to a fight. Abhishek quickly adds that he had challenged Rajat as well. At this moment, Rajat entered the scene and said, "Main toh thappad thappad mein behosh kar deta hoon mujhe boxing ki zarurat he nahi hai (I will slap and make you faint. I don't need to do boxing).

Rajat again says, "Aapko itna bhoot hai na utar ke bhej sakta hoon (If you want, I can remove your fever)." Neeraj threatens Rajat that he will make him lick the floor with his tongue. The matter gets escalated as both lose their cool.

Rajat aggressively moved Neeraj's hand away and asked him not to touch. Both held each other, but Abhishek Malhan quickly intervened to stop the physical altercation. Rajat warned Neeraj not to touch him. Battleground started streaming on Amazon MX Player on April 5.

