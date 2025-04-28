K-dramas on OTT this week, April 28 to May 4: Lee Jun Young's Pump Up the Healthy Love, Resident Playbook and more

Lee Jun Young's next project, Pump Up the Healthy Love is set to release this week. Following his impressive portrayal of an evil and charismatic Geum Seong Je in Weak Hero Class 2, all eyes are on his next drama, also starring Jung Eun Ji. Besides Pump Up the Healthy Love, several other ongoing dramas like Resident Playbook, Crushology 101 and more, will be returning with new episodes.

Pump Up the Healthy Love

This drama, also known as 24-Hour Health Club, is about a health freak gym manager, played by Lee Jun Young, who will meet a travel agency worker (played by Jung Eun Ji) of opposite personality and love will slowly blossom between them. Watch its first two episodes on April 30 and May 1 on Wavve or Viki.

Ongoing K-dramas

Besides the above-mentioned one, several ongoing series will be back with new episodes as well. Check the list below:

The Divorce Insurance

Lee Dong Wook will surprise Lee Joo Bin with a pretty Christmas light set-up and good food, creating a perfect date experience. Expect more heart-fluttering moments in episodes 9 and 10 of the drama, which will air on Prime Video on April 28 and 29.

Way Back Love

In this fantasy romance drama, grim reaper Gong Myung will try to provide Kim Min Ha with the best experience before she dies. Episodes 7 and 8 will be released on May 1 and 2 on Viki and TVING.

Crushology 101

In episodes 7 and 8 of this romance drama, Lee Chae Min and Roh Jeong Eui will grow closer and Jo Joon Young will finally realise his feelings for her, but it might be too late by then. Watch the episodes on Viki and TVING on May 2 and 3.

The Haunted Palace

The next episodes (ep 5-6) of the horror thriller starring Yook Sungjae (as a prince) and Bona (as a shaman), the duo will perform a forbidden ritual and the latter will prevent the former from being sacrificed. Catch it on SBS and Viki on May 2 and 3.

Resident Playbook

Go Yoon Jung and the other first year OB-GYN residents will join forces to take their stand themselves, amid Jung Joon Won's 3-day holiday. Watch the Hospital Playlist spin-off on Netflix on May 3 and 4.

