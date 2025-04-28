Bazooka Final Kerala Box Office: Mammootty’s game thriller set to wrap theatrical run at disappointing Rs 14 crore

Bazooka, directed by Deenu Dennis and starring Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead role, has almost exhausted its theatrical run. The game thriller started well but failed to impress the audience with its concept and execution, thus ending up being a disappointing affair at the box office following a poor theatrical run.

Bazooka set to wrap at just Rs 14 crore in Kerala

Co-produced by Yoodlee Films, Bazooka hit the cinemas on April 10, coinciding with the Vishu 2025 festival. The movie was released in a three-way clash scenario with Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maranamass. It also faced the Tamil movie Good Bad Ugly and the holdover release L2 Empuraan at the box office. Interestingly, Bazooka opened with a banger opening of Rs 3.40 crore—the biggest opening among all the Vishu releases. However, the movie couldn't maintain momentum and failed to gather traction post-opening weekend.

The Mammootty starrer crossed the Rs 10 crore mark on its 5th day itself, and since then it could add only Rs 3.50 crore to take the total cume to Rs 13.50 crore gross at the Kerala box office. Its box office trends were so bad that a relatively smaller movie, Maranamass, started performing better, and even showed the potential to surpass its total cume.

Bazooka is taking the last few breaths in Kerala as Mohanlal's Thudarum has grabbed most of the screens. The game thriller is expected to wrap its theatrical run under the Rs 14 crore mark at the Kerala box office.

Bazooka in cinemas

Bazooka is still playing in limited cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

