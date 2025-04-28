Retro Advance Booking Tamil Nadu: Suriya, Karthik Subbaraj starrer off to GOOD start, grosses Rs 2.70 crore of pre-sales with 3 days in hand

Suriya is returning to the big screens with Retro this weekend. The movie is creating buzz as it marks Suriya's first collaboration with one of the finest Tamil filmmakers, Karthik Subbaraj. Touted to be a love story, the movie is expected to have a good start, as its advance booking indicates.

Retro records Rs 2.70 crore of advances for the opening day in Tamil Nadu

The advance booking of Retro was opened today (Sunday, March 27) in the morning, four days before the release. Co-starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead along with an ensemble cast, the movie has sold around 1.50 lakh tickets in more than 1030 shows across the state. The movie grossed around Rs 2.70 crore of advances for the opening day.

With three days still in hand, Retro has a good chance to clock a healthy pre-bookings before the first show begins. The movie has a good buzz among the audience, thanks to the positive response to the movie's promotional assets, including teaser, trailer, songs, and others.

Retro registers decent pre-sales in Kerala and Karnataka

Besides its Tamil advance booking, the movie has registered decent pre-sales in the neighbouring states- Kerala and Karnataka. While the Suriya starrer clocked over Rs 25 lakh of advances in Kerala, the latter contributed around Rs 12 lakh of pre-sales.

Going by the buzz and advance bookings, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial is likely to end the dearth of a Clean Hit movie for Suriya, as his last few releases couldn't live up to the massive expectations.

Watch Retro Trailer:

Retro in cinemas from May 1st

Retro will be released in cinemas from May 1st. It will also be released in Hindi and Telugu-dubbed audio. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

