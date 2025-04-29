5 social issues TV dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar that highlight dark realities of society: Black Warrant to Human

We have often heard that cinema is the reflection of society. With the advent of OTT platforms, filmmakers have got the opportunity to tell captivating tales and highlight the dark side of society, with much ease. If you’re also into watching social issues TV dramas, then you’re in luck!

Here are 5 OTT shows that talk about social issues:

1. Delhi Crime

Where to watch: Netflix

Delhi Crime is one of those shows that sent shockwaves in the country when it narrated the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape. The second season of the Richie Mehta directorial focuses on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang. The series stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang.

2. Black Warrant

Where to watch: Netflix

Black Warrant is based on the 2019 non-fiction book, Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury. It showcases how Gupta spent 35 years as a jailer at Tihar Prisons. The seven-episode crime drama TV series also showcases the plight of the prisoners in Indian jails. Created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, it stars Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur.

3. Mumbai Diaries

Where to watch: Prime Video

Mumbai Diaries takes the audience behind the scenes and showcases all that happens in the emergency room of a government hospital during a medical crisis. The first season is set during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, while the second season is based on the 2005 Mumbai floods.

4. Human

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari’s 2022 medical thriller television series highlights the world of medical scams and human testing. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, Human also features Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Mohan Agashe, Seema Biswas, and Aditya Srivastav.

5. Dahaad

Where to watch: Prime Video

While Dahaad tells the tale of a female officer hustling to catch hold of a serial killer who preyed on women looking to get married, it also showcases the hardships of the woman fighting the caste system in the country. With Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, the Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar series also features Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma, and Sohum Shah.

