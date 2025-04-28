Park Ji Hoon's Weak Hero Class 2: Find out if Choi Hyun Wook and Hong Kyung return as Suho-Beomseok in sequel

Weak Hero Class 2 had its much-awaited world premiere on April 25 (Friday) on Netflix. Its plot was twice as intense and emotionally deeper than its prequel, leaving fans wanting more. Besides the anticipation for the on-screen chemistry and rivalry among the second season's cast, special cameos of the previous season were expected. Read on to find out if Park Ji Hoon's trio is back together and what the chances are of them appearing in a potential season 3.

Right from the beginning of Weak Hero Class 2 until the end, all Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon) can think about is his bestie Ahn Su Ho (Choi Hyun Wook), who is lying in a stage of coma due to a brutal attack on him by his school's bullies. When Seo Jun Tae (Choi Min Young) gets beaten up by the class bullies, Yeon Si Eun is reminded of Ahn Su Ho's tragic fate, which leads him to save Jun Tae, and later become friends with him.

Yeon Si Eun visits Ahn Su Ho every day in the hospital and threatens the thug-led Union's leader Na Baek Jin (Bae Na Ra) to stay away from the medical center's vicinity. Their bond's depth is proven in the scene where Yeon Si Eun faints on the road after hearing that Ahn Su Ho's pulse is getting weak, and upon regaining partial consciousness, he asks about Ahn Su Ho's condition first thing.

During his unconscious state, we see O Beom Seok (Hong Kyung) appearing in his dream, holding his hand and tearfully asking him to stay there with him.

O Beom Seok even asks Yeon Si Eun if others matter to him more. The brief yet poignant scene ends with Yeon Si Eun deciding to go back to Ahn Su Ho, and he wakes up from his deep sleep. His wait finally ends in the finale, with Ahn Su Ho finally waking up and Yeon Si Eun rushing to meet him with his new friends.

Ahn Su Ho is relieved to know that Yeon Si Eun has people to be by his side in his absence. If a season 3 happens, we might see a fully recovered Ahn Su Ho joining Yeon Si Eun's squad, giving new direction to the plot.