HIT 3 FIRST review: 'Has a lot of surprises,' says Adivi Sesh after watching Nani and Srinidhi Shetty's film

Nani starrer HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) is all set to hit the big screens this week on May 1. Adding to the excitement, the makers recently organized a pre-release event with Adivi Sesh, Vishwak Sen, and SS Rajamouli in attendance. While everyone addressed the audience, the Dacoit actor’s special review of Sailesh Kolanu’s directorial stole the spotlight.

Adivi Sesh said that he watched HIT 3 and found the last 30 minutes to be an absolute banger. He mentioned that the movie has many surprises for fans to look forward to. The actor also added that the film is going to be an amazing experience for viewers. Concluding his speech, he wished the team all the best and praised Sailesh Kolanu before wrapping up.

In his words, "Watched HIT 3 last 30 minutes. It's going to be stunning and has a lot of surprises."

Take a look at his speech below:

While speaking about surprises in HIT 3, Nani hinted at several unexpected elements during his exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

When questioned about Karthi’s possible cameo, he said that the film is packed with many exciting surprises. However, he said they are meant to be experienced on the big screen and felt nothing should be revealed beforehand.

"There are many interesting surprises in the film, but they are meant to be experienced in the theater only. So who is it, what is it? I think it's better not to have that conversation at this point because that's the whole point. If it's a cameo, it's meant to be a surprise," Nani told us.

When asked about what audiences can expect from HIT 3, Nani said the biggest highlight would be the way the story unfolds. He pointed out that the film has several theatrical moments that usually belong to mass entertainers. The actor explained that creating whistle-worthy and clap-worthy moments organically in a realistic thriller is tough. However, he felt that his movie managed to achieve it.

Take a look at his interview below:

